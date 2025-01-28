When Will IPL 2025 Season Start? IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Gives Major Updates

The cricketing world is buzzing with excitement as the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 2025 season. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that the highly anticipated league will commence on March 21, with no significant changes to the rules. This announcement was made during the third edition of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, where Dhumal expressed optimism about the upcoming season.

No Major Changes, But Expectations Run High

Dhumal emphasized that despite no major rule changes, the 2025 IPL season will be better than its predecessors. The Impact Player aspect, introduced in 2023, will continue, adding a layer of strategic depth to the tournament. "No, there is no significant change in the rules. IPL is the most important cricket league in the world, where the players of the world come and play. And this tournament is organized with a very competitive spirit. And definitely, this time it will be even better," Dhumal said.

Dharamshala Set to Host More Matches

Dhumal also hinted at the possibility of Dharamshala hosting more matches, including two to three IPL games. The scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is a secondary ground for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Dhumal expressed hope that it would see increased action. "Definitely, many national matches are being organized here in Bilaspur. Next time too, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare trophy, whatever the matches will be played, Bilaspur will definitely get an offer. It is an effort that Dharamshala also gets matches and will definitely get an offer. Hopefully, last time there were two, this time there will be three," he added.

Promoting Rural Talent Through Sansad Khel Mahakumbh

The third edition of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh, a government-backed initiative to promote sports in rural areas, has begun. The cricket competition started on Monday at the Bilaspur cricket stadium with 45 teams from across the district participating. Dhumal highlighted the importance of such initiatives in unearthing talent from rural areas. "If you look at the level of the country, whether you look at cricket or any other sport, whatever talent is coming out today, it is coming from the village. You take cricketers, whatever big names you see, whether you look at Yashashwi Jaiswal, look at Rinku Singh, other players, they come from such a background, where there is no such support or background of the family, but they bring their talent to the field of play," he said.

Women Cricketers Shining Bright

Dhumal also praised the contributions of women cricketers, citing Renuka Singh Thakur, who was named the Women Cricketer of the Year by the ICC last year. "Renuka Singh Thakur, a girl from our Himachal, was the Women Cricketer of the Year of ICC last year. When such opportunities are organized here, then more and more talents will get the opportunity to show their talent. And I believe that in the coming time, it will be of great benefit to the country and the state," he concluded.