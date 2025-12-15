When Will IPL 2026 Auction Begin? Date, Time, Players, Slots and All Key Details Explained

The countdown to one of cricket’s most strategic and high-voltage events is almost over. The IPL 2026 auction is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 16, with all eyes firmly on Abu Dhabi, the host city for this year’s one-day mini auction. For franchises, it is decision day. For fans, it is appointment viewing.

IPL Auction 2026 Start Time and Venue Confirmed

The IPL 2026 auction start time is 2:30 PM IST, a familiar afternoon slot that allows global audiences to tune in comfortably. The auction will be held in Abu Dhabi, continuing the league’s recent trend of hosting marquee off-field events at international venues. With the IPL 2026 season expected to kick off in late March, this auction serves as the final major squad-shaping exercise. Fans in India can watch the IPL Auction 2026 live on Star Sports Network, while digital viewers can live stream the auction on JioHotstar, ensuring wall-to-wall coverage of every bid, pause and dramatic paddle raise.

How Many Players and Slots Are Available?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will see 10 franchises competing for 77 available slots, with teams allowed to build squads of up to 25 players. The combined purse across teams stands at Rs 237.55 crore, setting the stage for aggressive bidding, especially from franchises carrying large budgets into the room.

Team Purse Breakdown Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders enter the auction with the biggest talking point. KKR have Rs 64.3 crore, the highest purse ever heading into a mini auction, and 13 slots to fill. Chennai Super Kings are also well placed with Rs 43.4 crore, giving them flexibility to target proven performers. Other notable purses include Sunrisers Hyderabad with Rs 25.5 crore, Lucknow Super Giants with Rs 22.95 crore, and Delhi Capitals holding Rs 21.8 crore. At the other end of the spectrum, Mumbai Indians have just Rs 2.75 crore, meaning their strategy will revolve around value picks rather than bidding wars.

Top Players to Watch at IPL Auction 2026

The auction pool features several marquee names in the highest base price bracket. Cameron Green is widely expected to attract the biggest bids, thanks to his all-round value and age profile. Steve Smith, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi are also among the headline players expected to spark intense competition. Uncapped and emerging Indian talent could become surprise stars of the day, as teams look beyond big names to secure long-term value. With multiple franchises flush with cash, bidding wars for young prospects are almost guaranteed.

Lessons From the Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Auction

The shadow of the IPL 2025 auction looms large. That event rewrote history when Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, joining Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. Moments earlier, Shreyas Iyer fetched Rs 26.75 crore, fresh off leading KKR to the title. Among overseas players, Mitchell Starc’s Rs 24.75 crore deal with KKR ahead of IPL 2024 remains the benchmark. These numbers have reshaped expectations, and franchises now enter the IPL 2026 auction knowing that elite talent comes at a premium.

Notable Absentees and Strategic Impact

Not every star will be under the hammer. Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis have opted out of IPL 2026, narrowing options for teams seeking experienced overseas batters. Their absence could push franchises to spend more aggressively on the available top-tier names.