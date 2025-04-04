Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 16th match of the IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Mumbai Indians once again will miss the services of their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been in rehab since January following a stress-related discomfort in his lower back.

Bumrah will not only miss Friday's IPL 2025 match between MI and LSG, he is also doubtful for Mumbai's home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Bumrah, who suffered the back injury on the second day of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney on January 4, is getting closer to returning to action. He has been building his bowling workload in recent weeks at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is understood to be close to taking the final round of fitness tests.

The 31-year-old pacer will be cleared to join the Mumbai Indians camp once he gets the green signal by the BCCI medical team.

The report also mentioned that Bumrah has been cautious himself and wants to ensure he is totally fit before returning to action. Notably, the Indian cricket team will take part in a five-Test series in England after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

Bumrah has played all his IPL cricket for Mumbai Indians and has been one of the biggest match-winners for the franchise in the last one decade. Bumrah has picked up 165 wickets in 133 matches after starting his career with MI in 2013.

Five-times champions Mumbai Indians have so far played three games in IPL 2025, winning one and losing two. Hardik Pandya-led side has handed debuts to the youngsters like Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar in Bumrah's absence.