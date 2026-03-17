When will Josh Hazlewood join RCB for IPL 2026? Latest report sparks concern for Virat Kohli's team; check inside details

In a major blow for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their IPL 2026 season opener, premier Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial phase of the tournament as he continues his recovery from persistent injuries.

The 35-year-old Hazlewood has been sidelined from competitive cricket since November 2025 due to a combination of hamstring and Achilles tendon issues. While there were initial hopes that he would be fit in time for the IPL 2026 season opener on March 28, recent reports indicate a delay in his return.

He is still recovering from his injuries, leaving RCB fans and the team management anxiously waiting for updates on when - or if - he will join the squad in India.



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Josh Hazlewood Recovery Timeline And Details

Josh Hazlewood missed the entire Ashes 2025-26 and the 2026 T20 World Cup due to these recurring fitness concerns. Cricket Australia is taking a cautious approach to ensure Hazlewood is fully fit for Australia’s upcoming international commitments later in the year.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Hazlewood will miss the opening two games of IPL 2026 his franchise for RCB (against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings).

Why Hazlewood's Injury Raises Tension For Virat Kohli’s RCB?

Josh Hazlewood was a cornerstone of RCB’s maiden IPL triumph in 2025. The veteran speedster picked up 22 wickets in just 12 matches and was retained by the franchise for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore ahead of the new cycle.

His control in the powerplay, variations in the middle overs, and death-over accuracy complemented Virat Kohli’s explosive batting and gave RCB the edge in crunch moments.

Without Hazlewood, the pace attack of RCB suddenly looks thinner. RCB will lean heavily on the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, and the newly-signed Jacob Duffy for the early games. While the squad depth offers some cover, the absence of a proven match-winner like Hazlewood in the high-scoring Chinnaswamy conditions has created palpable tension in the RCB camp.

When Exactly Will Hazlewood Join Squad?

According to reports, Josh Hazlewood is expected to link up with the RCB squad only after April 11 at the earliest - depending on how his rehabilitation progresses in Sydney.



The RCB team management will likely monitor Hazlewood's progress week-by-week. If the recovery extends beyond mid-April, RCB might look at potential injury replacements, though for now, they are in a "wait-and-watch" mode.