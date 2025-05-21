Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have reason to rejoice as star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is poised to make a crucial return for the IPL 2025 playoffs. After a challenging stint marred by injuries, Hazlewood’s comeback promises to bolster RCB’s bowling attack just in time for the high-stakes knockout phase. Here’s an in-depth look at Hazlewood’s journey this season, his impact on RCB, and what his return means for the team’s playoff ambitions.

Josh Hazlewood’s Injury Comeback Timeline: From Setbacks to Comeback

Josh Hazlewood’s IPL 2025 campaign has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. The Australian pacer, a prized acquisition for RCB at the mega auction with a hefty price tag of INR 12.5 Crores, initially looked unstoppable. He emerged as one of the most valuable bowlers in the tournament, claiming 18 wickets in 10 innings, showcasing his lethal consistency and death-over prowess.

However, Hazlewood’s momentum was halted by a debilitating shoulder injury, forcing him to exit midway and return to Australia for rehabilitation. This was on top of an earlier calf strain that ruled him out of important international fixtures like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Champions Trophy. The injuries posed serious doubts over his availability for the IPL playoffs.

Recent reports from credible sources such as the Hindustan Times and the Sydney Morning Herald confirm that Hazlewood is now in the final stages of his rehab at Brisbane’s Centre of Excellence. With intense bowling sessions, including a viral net practice video featuring him bowling against Sam Konstas, it’s clear the pacer is regaining full fitness and rhythm.

Hazlewood’s IPL 2025 Impact: Why His Return Matters

Josh Hazlewood’s significance to RCB cannot be overstated. Known for his impeccable line and length and ability to deliver under pressure, Hazlewood has been pivotal in restricting runs and picking crucial wickets during tight matches. His 18 scalps before injury underscore his importance in RCB’s bowling lineup, making him arguably the most valuable pacer in the squad.

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, had earlier updated the media about Hazlewood’s recovery, emphasizing the close cooperation between Cricket Australia’s medical team and RCB’s support staff. Bobat confirmed that Hazlewood was “taking it day by day” but showed optimism about his return before the playoffs.

With RCB having sealed their playoff berth on May 18 alongside Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, Hazlewood’s arrival by May 25 (Sunday) will come as a timely boost. The team will be heading into the first Qualifier, and having their strike bowler back could be the X-factor that swings tight games in their favor.

What Josh Hazlewood’s Return Means for RCB’s Playoff Hopes

As RCB gear up for their 10th IPL playoff appearance, the return of Josh Hazlewood could redefine their bowling attack’s potency. The pacer’s ability to bowl economically in the middle overs and deliver lethal yorkers in the death overs will provide the captain with more tactical options.

Moreover, Hazlewood’s experience and calm demeanor under pressure add immense value during crunch moments in high-profile matches. His presence will not only boost the morale of the bowling unit but also lift the entire squad’s confidence.

RCB’s upcoming fixtures, including two remaining league matches before playoffs, will allow Hazlewood some time to re-integrate into the team’s strategies and pitch conditions, making him battle-ready for the knockout encounters.