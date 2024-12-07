In a major boost for India, senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to join the visitors' squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The 34-year-old pacer is currently playing for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

According to a PTI report, Shami's kit has already been headed Down Under and the fitness clearance from the NCA's medical team is a "matter of formality".

The report added that Brisbane Test (from December 14) could be touch and go for Shami but it is a foregone conclusion that he will be seen in Melbourne on Boxing Day (December 26) in the fourth Test.

A source close to the veteran cricketer said that the NCA "fitness certificate" will come very soon.

"Shami's India kit has already been dispatched to Australia. He will complete the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 assignment and then leave," the source told PTI.

Notably, Shami, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, was forced into a long layoff due to an ankle surgery that needed surgery. Just before his much-anticipated comeback against New Zealand, he developed swelling in the knee delaying his return.

The report further said that the NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team head Dr Nitin Patel and Strength and Conditioning trainer Nishant Bordoloi are likely to assess Shami after Bengal finishes its campaign in the National T20 championship.

"Shami will be playing the pre-quarter final for us against Chandigarh. He will join us in Bengaluru by tomorrow. However, I am not sure if he will be available if we qualify for quarters or go the distance. Guess he will be fit and available for the last two Australia Tests," Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who has had a good look at his premier bowler, told PTI.

India won the series opener in Perth, while the second Test, a day-nighter, is currently in progress in Adelaide.