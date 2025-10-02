The post-match drama of Asia Cup 2025 refuses to settle as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi reignites tensions with a bold statement toward India. Despite reports of an apology, Naqvi continues to withhold the Asia Cup trophy and medals from the Indian team, insisting that India’s Suryakumar Yadav must personally collect the silverware.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Clinches Victory, Naqvi Overshadows Celebration

The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai saw India outclass Pakistan by five wickets, marking their ninth Asia Cup title. The match featured a spectacular unbeaten knock from Tilak Varma, who scored 69 off 53 balls, anchoring India’s chase. Shivam Dube contributed a brisk 33 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul and tight bowling from Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy restricted Pakistan to 146.

Despite the on-field heroics, the trophy presentation was mired in controversy. Officially named to present the trophy, Naqvi faced rejection as Indian players refused to accept the trophy or shake hands with the Pakistani squad during the tournament. The ceremony was delayed for nearly an hour, forcing India to celebrate without the iconic silverware.

Mohsin Naqvi’s Controversial Stance: “I Am Ready”

Reports initially suggested that Naqvi had apologized to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but he vehemently denied these claims. “Indian media thrives on lies, not facts. I have done nothing wrong and have never apologized to the BCCI,” Naqvi asserted, calling the rumors “cheap propaganda.”

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi reiterated, “As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me.”

The incident reflects ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, which have historically impacted cricketing ties, from bilateral series cancellations to tense moments in regional tournaments.

India’s Firm Stance Against Pakistan’s Political Influence

The Indian team’s refusal was rooted in Naqvi’s official role as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, representing a government with strained diplomatic ties to India. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified, “India could not take the trophy from a person who represents a country waging a war against us.”

Naqvi’s controversial social media posts during the tournament, including provocative images of Pakistani cricketers with fighter jets, further influenced India’s decision. The standoff left Naqvi publicly humiliated, admitting he felt like “a cartoon” during the trophy ceremony.

Discipline and Drama: Asia Cup 2025 Tensions

The tournament saw multiple disciplinary actions. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav received a reprimand for on-field comments, while Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was fined for misconduct. Both nations faced challenges balancing competitive spirit with political undertones, making the 2025 edition one of the most contentious India vs Pakistan cricket encounters in recent memory.