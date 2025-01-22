When Will Pakistan Cricket Board Announce Their Squad For Champions Trophy 2025?

As cricket fans gear up for the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the spotlight has shifted to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for an unusual reason — the delay in announcing their squad. While other participating teams, including India, England, and Australia, have revealed their provisional squads, Pakistan remains the only team yet to do so. This has sparked widespread speculation and questions about potential repercussions from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Understanding the ICC Deadline

The ICC mandated January 12, 2025, as the deadline for submitting provisional squads for the Champions Trophy. However, it’s important to note that this was not the final deadline. Teams have until February 13 to finalize their lineups, leaving room for adjustments based on injuries or strategic considerations. Historically, Pakistan has made a habit of waiting until the eleventh hour to reveal their squads, as seen during the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024. This time, however, the stakes feel higher as the host nation faces increased scrutiny.

Why the Delay?

Insiders suggest that fitness concerns surrounding key player Saim Ayub have caused the holdup. The young batter, recovering from an ankle injury, is undergoing scans, and the PCB is reportedly waiting for a clear update on his availability. Ayub’s inclusion is seen as pivotal, especially given Pakistan’s middle-order fragility. Moreover, Pakistan has a couple of crucial ODIs lined up before the final squad submission deadline. These matches will likely serve as a testing ground for combinations and replacements, should Ayub or other players fail to make the cut.

What’s at Stake for Pakistan?

Pakistan’s delay has led to frustration among fans and former cricketers alike. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former cricketer Basit Ali raised concerns about Pakistan's squad depth, especially in the middle order.

“The biggest issue is whether Saim Ayub can return fit or not. Right now, Pakistan’s No. 5, 6, and 7 appear dodgy, which is a problem in a tournament of this magnitude,” Ali remarked. The middle-order woes have put additional pressure on stalwarts like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to deliver. Furthermore, Pakistan’s formidable pace trio — Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf — will need to shoulder much of the burden in a tournament featuring world-class opposition.

Potential Repercussions from ICC

While the ICC has provisions for late squad announcements, consistent delays can attract penalties or warnings. As the host nation, Pakistan’s actions are under a microscope, making it imperative for the PCB to act swiftly. A failure to comply with deadlines could tarnish their reputation ahead of a marquee event.

What Lies Ahead?

The Champions Trophy 2025 promises blockbuster encounters, including the much-awaited Pakistan vs. India clash on February 23 in Dubai. However, with just weeks to go, the PCB must finalize its squad to avoid last-minute chaos. Speculation aside, Pakistan’s cricketing legacy often thrives under pressure. Fans will hope that this delay is strategic rather than symptomatic of deeper issues within the board.

Tournament Overview

The Champions Trophy will feature eight teams across two groups:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh

Group B: Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia

The tournament kicks off on February 19, with Pakistan hosting New Zealand in Karachi. All matches will be day-night fixtures, culminating in the final on March 9.