When will Rinku Singh rejoin India squad? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirms date

India batter Rinku Singh will rejoin the national squad in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of India’s must-win Super 8 encounter against the West Indies in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the left-handed batter is set to link up with the team after attending the last rites of his father, Khanchand Singh, who passed away earlier this week following a prolonged illness.

“Rinku Singh will join the team tomorrow in Kolkata,” Saikia told IANS.

Rinku Returns After Personal Tragedy

Rinku had rushed back home after receiving news of his father’s deteriorating health. He left Chennai early Thursday morning to reach New Delhi for the funeral ceremonies. Khanchand Singh had been admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida on February 21 after his condition worsened significantly. He was placed on ventilator support before passing away in the early hours of Friday due to liver cancer.

The Indian batter had earlier stayed by his father’s side during the critical phase but briefly rejoined the squad ahead of India’s match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, he did not feature in the playing XI, with Sanju Samson getting the nod to open alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Cricket Fraternity Extends Condolences

Messages of support poured in from across the cricketing fraternity following the news of the demise. Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) chief Prem Manohar Gupta expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the player’s family. “It is heartbreaking to hear about the demise of Rinku Singh’s father. Happiness had just begun to come into the family, especially with Rinku’s wedding recently being fixed. The entire UPCA stands firmly with him and his family,” Gupta said.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas also conveyed his condolences through a social media post, praying for strength and resilience for Rinku and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Struggles With the Bat in T20 World Cup

Rinku Singh, who earned a late call-up to India’s T20 World Cup squad, has yet to make a significant impact in the tournament. The left-hander has scored just 24 runs across five innings so far, including a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite the lean patch, the team management continues to back the explosive finisher as India enter the decisive phase of the competition.

Virtual Knockout Against West Indies

Defending champions India now face a high-stakes clash against the West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata. The Super 8 fixture effectively serves as a virtual knockout, with a semi-final berth on the line. The winner of the encounter will join South Africa as the two semi-finalists from Group 1, making the contest one of the most crucial matches of India’s campaign.