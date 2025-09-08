When Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play Next? Star Duo Likely To Feature In Kanpur ODIs

Indian cricket fans have been waiting eagerly for the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of the biggest icons of the modern game. Since their last appearance in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, the duo has been away from competitive cricket, sparking speculation about when they will next don the blue jersey. Now, reports suggest that the two stalwarts may make their comeback earlier than expected — not in Australia, but right here in India.

Rohit and Kohli’s Last Appearance

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last represented India on March 9, 2025, when India lifted the Champions Trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final. It was a fitting high for Rohit, who guided India to back-to-back ICC titles as captain, while Kohli played a pivotal role throughout the tournament.

After the Champions Trophy, the two legends turned out for their IPL franchises, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Kohli finally fulfilled his long-cherished dream of winning an IPL title. Since then, however, they have been absent from international cricket, having retired from T20Is following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and from Test cricket earlier this year.

Possible Return in India A vs Australia A Series

According to a report in Hindustan Times, both Rohit and Kohli are likely to feature in the upcoming India A vs Australia A ODI series in Kanpur, scheduled between September 30 and October 5, 2025.

While the BCCI has already announced the squad for the two unofficial Tests led by Shreyas Iyer, the white-ball squad is expected soon. The three-match List A series at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, could serve as the perfect platform for the duo to get match-ready before India’s official white-ball tour of Australia.

India A vs Australia A ODI Schedule (Kanpur)

1st ODI – September 30

2nd ODI – October 3

3rd ODI – October 5

Why This Series Matters for Rohit and Kohli

The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli through India A is more than just a symbolic gesture. With ODI cricket becoming increasingly rare on the calendar, opportunities for top players to maintain rhythm in the 50-over format are limited.

For Rohit Sharma, this series provides clarity on his ODI captaincy future, with reports suggesting that the selectors might make a long-term call soon.

For Virat Kohli, this outing doubles up as a fitness test and a much-needed match practice before the high-pressure series in Australia.

Both players have openly stated their ambition to play in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, making every ODI from here on crucial to their journey.

The Bigger Picture: Road to Australia

India’s official return to action will come in the form of a white-ball tour of Australia in October, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The Australia series will be India’s first major international assignment post-Champions Trophy, and having Rohit and Kohli back in the fold adds enormous experience and stability.

Given India’s younger core — led by Shubman Gill, who is widely tipped to take over as India’s all-format captain — the presence of Rohit and Kohli will be invaluable in terms of guidance, mentorship, and clutch performances.

Fan Anticipation at Peak

The return of India’s two modern-day greats is not just about numbers and strategy — it’s about the emotional connection they share with millions of fans. From Rohit’s effortless six-hitting to Kohli’s fiery chases, their presence electrifies stadiums and unites households across India.

With the Kanpur ODIs set to be their first outing in over seven months, ticket demand is expected to soar, and television viewership will likely reflect the hype. After all, cricket just feels bigger when “Ro-Ko” are in action together.