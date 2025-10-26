When Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Take The Field Again For India? Upcoming Matches And Schedule

India’s batting legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ended their Australia tour on a high note, guiding the Men in Blue to a convincing nine-wicket victory in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025. The duo stitched together their 19th century partnership in ODIs, remaining unbeaten on 168 runs—Rohit finished 121 not out, while Kohli was 74 at the other end*. Their masterful stand not only helped India chase down the target comfortably in front of a packed stadium but also showcased that both players still have the class and composure to deliver under pressure.

Despite their dominant performance, questions continue to swirl around their international future, as both are now active exclusively in the 50-over format. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, their form and fitness are under scrutiny, but their recent exploits indicate that their dreams of lifting another World Cup remain very much alive.

Shubman On Rohit-Virat

Newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill was asked post-match about whether there had been any discussion with Rohit and Kohli regarding the month-long gap between the upcoming South Africa ODI series and the following series against New Zealand. Gill confirmed that no talks had taken place yet:

“We haven’t talked about it yet. But I think once South Africa (ODI) series is over (on December 6), there will be a gap in international cricket before the New Zealand ODI series (January 11, 2026). So I think then we will see how to keep the players in touch. Then I think a decision will be taken,” Gill said at the post-match press conference.

Next Assignment

Looking ahead, Rohit and Kohli’s next international assignment is the ODI series against South Africa, with the first match scheduled for November 30, the second on December 3, and the final on December 6. Following that, India will face New Zealand in 50-over matches starting January 11, 2026.

Additionally, the Vijay Hazare Trophy India’s premier domestic one-day competition begins on December 24, 2025. Both Rohit and Kohli are expected to feature for their respective teams in the tournament. Participation in domestic cricket will not only help them maintain match fitness but also provide valuable preparation ahead of the South Africa and New Zealand series, ensuring they remain in contention for selection in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

Their stellar performance in Sydney, coupled with careful management of their schedule, reinforces the notion that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup dreams are still very much alive. Fans will be eagerly watching how the duo balances international and domestic cricket in the coming months to stay match-ready for India’s major tournaments.