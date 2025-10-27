When Will Rohit Sharma Become ICC No.1 ODI Batter? Veteran Set to Reclaim Top Spot For First Time In 18 Years

The Hitman is back on top; almost. Rohit Gurunadh Sharma, India’s 38-year-old opening maestro, is all set to reclaim the No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings when the next update drops on October 29, 2025, according to ICC projections. Currently sitting at 771 rating points, Rohit is expected to surpass Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (764) and India’s own Shubman Gill (768) to become the world’s best ODI batter once again. The upcoming update will make Rohit the oldest player in ODI history to hold the No.1 position; a record that underlines his longevity, fitness, and elite consistency.

Sydney Masterclass Sparks Ranking Rise

Rohit’s remarkable surge comes on the back of his unbeaten century against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25; a knock that not only helped India avoid a series whitewash but also pushed him up the rankings ladder.

The veteran opener scored 202 runs across three matches at an average of 101, steering India to a nine-wicket win in the final ODI. His calm yet commanding innings in Sydney his 33rd ODI hundred was a timely reminder of why he’s considered one of the modern greats. He emerged as Man of the Series.

“It’s always challenging in Australia quality bowling, extra bounce but I just tried to stay in control and play my natural game,” Rohit said after the win. “We couldn’t win the series, but the intent and confidence from this young group is encouraging.”

Defying Age, Defining Legacy

Once the rankings are updated, Rohit will become the first Indian batter since Shubman Gill in 2024 to hold the top spot. He will also match Mohammad Nabi’s record as the oldest cricketer ever to be ranked No.1 in any ICC discipline.

Amid swirling retirement talks, this rise to the top reinforces Rohit’s hunger to keep performing at the highest level. His ability to dominate across eras from the 2010s to now is a testament to his adaptability and class.

With India set to face South Africa next month, the expected newly crowned No.1 batter looks far from done. At 38, Rohit Sharma’s journey is not nearing its end it’s entering another golden phase.

Rohit's Next Challenges

vs South Africa

Nov–Dec 2025 – 3 ODIs

vs New Zealand

Jan 2026 – 3 ODIs

vs Afghanistan

June 2026 – 3 ODIs

vs England

July 2026 – 3 ODIs

vs West Indies

Sep–Oct 2026 – 3 ODIs

vs New Zealand

Oct–Nov 2026 – 3 ODIs

vs Sri Lanka

Dec 2026 – 3 ODIs