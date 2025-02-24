When Will Team India Play Next Champions Trophy 2025 Match? All You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Game

The biggest clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 lived up to its billing as India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A Virat Kohli masterclass, backed by disciplined bowling and clinical finishing, propelled India closer to the semifinals, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Kohli's Brilliance Seals the Chase

With a target of 242 to chase, India suffered an early setback as Rohit Sharma departed for 17. However, Virat Kohli, the backbone of India’s batting, walked in with a steely resolve. Anchoring the innings with his signature composure, Kohli crafted a sublime century—an unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries. His innings, punctuated with elegant cover drives and calculated aggression, ensured India never lost control of the chase.

Despite losing Shubman Gill (28) and Shreyas Iyer (21) in the middle overs, Kohli, alongside KL Rahul (45), steadied the ship. A late flourish from Axar Patel (18*) provided the finishing touches as India comfortably crossed the line with 11 balls to spare.

Bowlers Set the Tone Early

Earlier in the day, India’s bowling attack delivered a disciplined performance, restricting Pakistan to 241 all out. Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) wreaked havoc with the new ball, removing Pakistan’s top order within the first 15 overs. Babar Azam’s gritty 68 and Mohammad Rizwan’s steady 52 helped Pakistan recover from 83/4, but the lack of lower-order contributions proved costly. Kuldeep Yadav (2/49) ensured Pakistan never gained momentum, picking crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Group A Standings and India’s Next Match

With this victory, India remains at the top of Group A with four points from two matches. Their final group-stage clash against New Zealand on March 2, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, could decide their semifinal fate. If New Zealand beats Bangladesh on Monday, both India and New Zealand will qualify for the semifinals before their encounter. However, if Bangladesh pulls off an upset, India will need to secure a win to confirm their place in the knockout stage.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)

Feb 20 India vs Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium 14:30

Feb 23 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium 14:30

Mar 2 India vs New Zealand Dubai International Cricket Stadium 14:30

Pakistan’s Slim Semifinal Hopes

The road ahead for Pakistan is challenging. They must register a massive victory against Bangladesh in their final group-stage game and hope New Zealand loses both its remaining matches to have any chance of progressing to the semifinals.

Kohli’s Historic Feat

Virat Kohli’s 51st ODI century added another feather to his illustrious cap. The veteran batter’s ability to deliver under pressure once again underscored his status as India’s go-to man in high-stakes encounters. His measured approach against Pakistan’s fiery pace attack and his seamless shift from consolidation to acceleration played a crucial role in India’s triumph.