/When will Team India play next? Check full schedule for rest of 2026 season 

Following a 10-match T20I stretch across series against the Ireland, England and Zimbabwe, the Indian cricket team will have a short break before preparing for the packed second half of the year. The second half of 2026 is packed with red-ball commitments (Sri Lanka and New Zealand Tests) sandwiched around white-ball action, the Asian Games, and home series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.
The Men in Blue face an intensive calendar featuring high-stakes World Test Championship points, crucial white-ball bilateral series, and demanding overseas tours.
Next Up: Test Tour of Sri Lanka (August 2026)
India's immediate next assignment will be a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka starting August 15, 2026. The series forms a key part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
The India squad for the Test series is expected to be announced around July 28. The team is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka by around August 4 for a practice match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo to acclimatize.
India Tour of Sri Lanka (August 2026)
Aug 15 - Aug 19: 1st Test | Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
Aug 23 - Aug 27: 2nd Test | SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Afghanistan T20I series vs India & Asian Games
Afghanistan "home" T20I series vs India (3 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi).
Reports indicate dates around September 13, 15/16 and 17/19. This marks the first time Afghanistan formally hosts India (matches played in India for security reasons). It serves as useful preparation ahead of the Asian Games.
Asian Games 2026 (Japan, men’s T20 cricket): September 24 - October 1/3 (approx.). India is seeded directly into the quarter-finals (likely around September 28).
West Indies Tour of India (September - October 2026)
Sep 27: 1st ODI | Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Sep 30: 2nd ODI | Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Oct 03: 3rd ODI | Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur
Oct 06: 1st T20I | Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Oct 09: 2nd T20I | JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Oct 11: 3rd T20I | Holkar Stadium, Indore
Oct 14: 4th T20I | Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Oct 17: 5th T20I | M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India Tour of New Zealand (October -December 2026)
T20I Series (5 Matches): Oct 22 - Nov 01
1st T20I (Oct 22) & 2nd T20I (Oct 24) Hagley Oval, Christchurch
3rd T20I (Oct 27) Hamilton
4th T20I (Oct 30) Eden Park, Auckland
5th T20I (Nov 01) Seddon Park, Hamilton
ODI Series (5 Matches): Nov 04 – Nov 15
1st ODI (Nov 04) Auckland
2nd ODI (Nov 07) Christchurch
3rd ODI (Nov 10) Hamilton
4th ODI (Nov 13) & 5th ODI (Nov 15) Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Test Series (2 Matches):
Nov 19 - Nov 23: 1st Test | Basin Reserve, Wellington
Nov 27 - Dec 01: 2nd Test | Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Sri Lanka Tour of India (December 2026)
Dec 13: 1st ODI | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Dec 16: 2nd ODI | M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Dec 19: 3rd ODI | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Dec 22: 1st T20I | Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Dec 24: 2nd T20I | Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Dec 27: 3rd T20I | Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
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