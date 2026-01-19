Indian cricket fans have been counting days to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in blue. With both legends now active only in ODIs, every confirmed fixture carries weight, context, and nostalgia. The wait, however, is shorter than many expected. India’s next confirmed window featuring Kohli and Rohit is locked in for July 2026, during the India cricket team tour of England. The three match ODI series is officially part of the build up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, making it far more than a routine bilateral contest.

India Tour of England 2026: Full ODI Schedule

The ODI series begins on July 14, 2026, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The second ODI follows on July 16 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The final showdown is scheduled for July 19 at the iconic Lord’s.

All three fixtures are confirmed under the ICC Future Tours Programme and will be India’s last major ODI assignment before the final phase of World Cup preparations accelerates.

Why This Series Matters More Than Ever

For Kohli and Rohit, the England ODIs represent more than a comeback. They are now specialist 50 over batters, having retired from Tests and T20 Internationals. Every inning from here is judged through the prism of legacy, form, and World Cup readiness.

Conditions in England also provide a strong test. Swing early, pace through the middle, and tactical adaptability are crucial. A strong showing here could cement their places for 2027, while any dip will invite debate around transition planning.

Fans Will See Them Sooner in IPL 2026

Before international duty resumes, fans will watch both stars in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, scheduled from March 26 to May 31. Rohit Sharma will once again lead Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli continues as the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Although IPL is a different format, match fitness and rhythm gained here remain invaluable.

Rohit Sharma’s Recent ODI Form

Since stepping away from Test cricket in May 2025, Rohit Sharma has remained one of the most impactful ODI openers. He averaged above 50 through 2025 and briefly held the No. 1 ODI ranking.

Standout knocks include 119 against England in Cuttack and an unbeaten 121 against Australia in Sydney. His only lean patch came in January 2026 against New Zealand, where he scored 61 runs across three matches. For Rohit, England offers a chance to reset and dominate again.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Dominance Continues

Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers since 2025 underline elite consistency. He became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs and crossed 28,000 international runs quicker than any batter in history.

In the January 2026 ODI series against New Zealand, Kohli scored 240 runs, including a sublime 124 in Indore. That century was his 54th in ODIs and 85th overall, extending his record against New Zealand and reclaiming the No. 1 ODI ranking.