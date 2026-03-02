When will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma play for Team India again, as BCCI announce Afghanistan Tour of India

The wait to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India colours again now has a clear timeline. The BCCI has confirmed that India will host Afghanistan in June 2026 for a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series, marking the next likely appearance of the senior duo in the ODI format after the ongoing T20 World Cup. With India prioritising 50-over preparation ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, the ODI leg of the series is expected to feature the experienced core, including Kohli and Rohit, as the team fine-tunes its combination.

Afghanistan Tour of India 2026: Full Schedule

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Test Match

June 6–10, 2026 — New Chandigarh (9:30 AM IST)

ODI Series

June 14, 2026 — 1st ODI, Dharamshala (1:30 PM IST)

June 17, 2026 — 2nd ODI, Lucknow (1:30 PM IST)

June 20, 2026 — 3rd ODI, Chennai (1:30 PM IST)

When Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Next for India?

If workload management remains unchanged:

Next likely India appearance: June 14, 2026 (1st ODI vs Afghanistan)

Format focus: ODI cricket only

Role: Senior batting anchors and World Cup preparation leaders

Both veterans have stepped away from T20Is and Tests in phases of workload management, making ODI assignments their primary international commitment ahead of what could be their final World Cup cycle in 2027.

Why This Series Matters for Team India

ODI World Cup 2027 preparation begins now

India have increased ODI fixtures to build stability after inconsistent 50-over results in 2025. The Afghanistan series offers:

Match practice in varied Indian conditions

Opportunity to lock middle-order roles

Experimentation with pace and spin combinations

Senior core + emerging players balance

The series provides a platform to integrate younger players alongside experienced leaders, ensuring continuity without sacrificing stability.

Tactical Significance: What India Will Test

Batting structure clarity

India are expected to assess opening combinations, middle-order flexibility, and finishing roles.

Spin depth evaluation

With subcontinental conditions expected in the 2027 World Cup, spin options will be closely monitored.

Death bowling stability

Recent ODI defeats exposed closing overs weaknesses; this series allows correction.

India’s Busy White-Ball Calendar

After the Afghanistan series, India travel to England in July 2026 for:

5 T20Is

3 ODIs

This stretch forms a crucial preparation block leading into the final 18 months before the World Cup.

Current Form Boost: India Reach T20 World Cup Knockouts

India arrive in strong momentum. A match-winning 97* from Sanju Samson powered a five-wicket win over West Indies in Kolkata, sealing a semi-final berth and reinforcing batting depth heading into the ODI cycle.