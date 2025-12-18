When Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play Next ODI Game? IND vs NZ Series Schedule Explained

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have signed off from international cricket in 2025 on a high, reaffirming their unmatched value in the 50-over format. After India wrapped up a gripping three-match ODI series against South Africa with a 2-1 victory, fans are now asking the same question: when will India’s two modern-day greats be seen next in blue? The answer points firmly to January 2026, when India begin their new ODI season against New Zealand. With the 2027 ODI World Cup firmly on the horizon, every appearance from Kohli and Rohit now carries added significance.

A Perfect End to 2025 for India’s ODI Pillars

The South Africa series underlined why Kohli and Rohit remain central to India’s white-ball plans. Kohli was in imperious touch, compiling 302 runs across three matches, including back-to-back centuries of 135 and 102, followed by a composed half-century. His hunger for runs looked undiminished. Rohit Sharma complemented him perfectly. The India captain mixed aggression with restraint, scoring 146 runs across the series. His 75 in the decider proved decisive as India sealed the series, offering reassurance that the opening combination remains one of the best in world cricket. With this series, both players completed their international commitments for 2025. India’s immediate focus shifts to T20Is, but Kohli and Rohit will stay away from that format, conserving energy for what lies ahead.

When Will Kohli and Rohit Play Next for India?

Kohli and Rohit will return to international action in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, 2026. This series marks India’s first ODI assignment of the new year and the beginning of a packed build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series Schedule:

January 11, 2026: 1st ODI, Vadodara

January 14, 2026: 2nd ODI, Rajkot

January 18, 2026: 3rd ODI, Indore

These matches will be closely monitored, not just for results, but for how India’s senior players shape the team’s approach in the long run.

Will Kohli and Rohit Feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Before the New Zealand series, domestic cricket could provide fans an early glimpse of the duo. Reports suggest both Kohli and Rohit are likely to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning December 24. The BCCI has made domestic participation mandatory for national selection eligibility, and both stars have already set an example by featuring in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. Kohli is confirmed to turn out for Delhi, while Rohit is expected to represent Mumbai, with official confirmation awaited. Their presence in India’s premier domestic one-day tournament will be crucial for match fitness and rhythm after a short international break.

India’s ODI Road to the 2027 World Cup

The New Zealand series is just the start of a demanding ODI calendar. India are scheduled to play 18 ODIs in 2026, offering ample preparation time before the World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Key upcoming ODI assignments include home series against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, challenging away tours to England, Bangladesh and the West Indies, and another trip to New Zealand. The Asia Cup in 2027 will further test India’s depth and balance. For Kohli and Rohit, this phase is about continuity, conditioning and leadership. Questions about their future may persist, but their performances suggest they remain indispensable as India chase global glory in 2027.