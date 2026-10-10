/'When you chase here in India, you always give yourself a chance': Shai Hope on West Indies’ six-wicket win over India in 2nd T20I

"I just must say, all those SS bats that I have are pretty good. But yeah, the ball seemed to be travelling quite a bit here. Yes, the boundaries were a little bit bigger on the bigger side, but you just got to back myself. Just once the ball's in my zone, look at the best option to get the boundary, and it just came off well today. As I said before, I got to get some luck going my way, and today was one of those days for me," he said.