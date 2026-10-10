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  • /'When you chase here in India, you always give yourself a chance': Shai Hope on West Indies’ six-wicket win over India in 2nd T20I

'When you chase here in India, you always give yourself a chance': Shai Hope on West Indies’ six-wicket win over India in 2nd T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope said building partnerships and Sherfane Rutherford's explosive batting were key to his team's six-wicket victory over India in the second T20I, as the visitors chased down a daunting target of 250 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Friday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
'When you chase here in India, you always give yourself a chance': Shai Hope on West Indies’ six-wicket win over India in 2nd T20I
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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