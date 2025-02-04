They may have struggled in recent times but the form of skipper Rohit Sharma and his longtime colleague Virat Kohli will be key to India's success in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, reckoned former batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday.

The Champions Trophy starts in Pakistan from February 19 and will conclude on March 9 but India will play all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreement signed by the concerned parties.

Speaking to broadcaster Star Sports, Raina said, "Rohit Sharma's strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup in 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 119-120, making him one of India's best ODI batsmen.

"For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence. They complement each other well, and both have the skill to score big runs. If they perform well, India's Champions Trophy campaign will benefit immensely."

India have been clubbed with arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the group stage of the tournament.

Speaking about the spin department and team combination, Raina said, "I think (Ravindra) Jadeja will definitely play because of his effectiveness in ODIs. Kuldeep (Yadav) has not played a match since his injury, but we also have Axar Patel, who has been consistently performing well.

"The pitches in Dubai will offer some seam movement, but spin will also play a role. That's why Kuldeep, Axar, and Jadeja need to be in top form. Rohit's choice of team combination will be crucial."

Before the Champions Trophy, India are also playing a three-match ODI series at home against England, and Raina believed it will help the likes of Kohli and Rohit to get some valuable game time before the mega event.

"When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack -- all of which are high-scoring venues," Raina said of Kohli, who has struggled for runs in the Test series in Australia.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming series, Raina said Rohit should continue to go after the bowlers from the get-go as it has also brought him success in the last ODI World Cup in 2023.

Speaking on his expectations from Rohit, Raina said, "I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup -- he was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same.

"The key question is who will open alongside him -- will it be Shubman (Gill)? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent."

Raina also lauded Rohit's captaincy.

"Rohit Sharma is an attacking captain. The way he utilises his bowlers is commendable -- bringing in Mohammad Shami at crucial moments and relying on spinners strategically.

"When Rohit scores runs, it also reflects in his captaincy. This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies.

"He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement. He will be motivated to make it happen, but scoring runs will be crucial for him."