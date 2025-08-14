The former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has given his verdict on Shubman Gill's performance on the recently concluded England tour. The 25-year-old Gill was captaining India for the first time in Test cricket during the away series against England.

In his first assignment as Test captain, Shubman led India to a memorable 2-2 draw in England. Not only captaincy, Gill was also in red-hot form with the bat, scoring 754 runs in 10 innings across five matches. His standout performances included four centuries, with a career-best 269 at Edgbaston, where he also scored 161 in the second innings, powering India to a historic 336-run victory.

Yuvraj hailed his protege Shubman and highlighted how the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025 brushed aside the doubts regarding his overseas batting record, leading the team from the front.

"There were a lot of question marks over his overseas record. The guy became the captain and scored four Test hundreds. It's just unbelievable that when you're given responsibility, how you take it," Yuvraj told ICC Digital on the sidelines of the '50 Days To Go' Women’s ODI World Cup event.

"So, very proud of them. I certainly feel it's a win for us, although it's a drawn series, because it's a young team. And it's not easy to go and play well in England and prove yourself," he added.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals Defining Moment For India On England Tour

The 43-year-old also showered praise on all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for a gutsy, marathon stand to draw the fourth Test in Manchester. He feels that the drawn Test in Manchester was the defining moment for India on England tour.

"The moment in the tournament was when India drew the Test series. I've never seen, in a very long time, Washington and Jadeja got hundreds and drew a Test match," said Yuvraj.

"That speaks volumes. Obviously Jadeja has been there for a long time. But I think Washington Sundar, as a youngster coming into the team, I think it was incredible to do what he did," he added.

Yuvraj further mentioned that India's resilient display through the five-Test series in the absence of seasoned veterans in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made it even more remarkable.

"I think it's just fantastic because I felt when you have a young team going to England, it's a lot of pressure. You're filling the boots of somebody like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not easy. I think the guys took it head-on," he said.

The drawn series In England saw Gill and Co share the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.