Ben Stokes and his England team faced heavy trolling online after a slow and cautious batting display on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Lord's. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra did not hold back in his analysis, questioning the absence of England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach after they managed just 251 runs in the day’s play. England, known for their attacking style since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach in 2022, posted a run rate of only 3.02. That is their slowest scoring rate in a single day’s play under McCullum. During his YouTube show, Chopra mocked the timid approach and asked where the Bazball intent had disappeared. Joe Root’s unbeaten 99 and Ollie Pope’s valiant 44 guided England to 251/4 on Day 1 of third Test against India at Lord’s.

“Where is the Bazball, sir? There used to be a thing called Bazball, where is it nowadays? It's being said that it's lost somewhere in St John's Wood, because you played the entire day and scored only 250 runs,” Chopra said.

He also called out Joe Root, highlighting that the star batter’s half-century came off 157 balls. It was Root’s slowest fifty since the Bazball era began.

“This was Joe Root's slowest half-century in the Bazball era. Ever since the era started, he had started hitting, and many times we asked the question why he was in such a hurry. Let others play as they want, but Joe Root is like the root of a tree. So, he too realized that he hadn't scored runs in the first two matches and that he would bat respectfully now," Chopra added.

Ben Stokes Concern

To add to England’s concerns, captain Ben Stokes was seen limping through much of his innings, appearing to struggle with a groin issue. He stayed unbeaten on 39 at stumps but was clearly uncomfortable. Vice-captain Ollie Pope addressed the media after the day’s play and admitted there are some concerns over Stokes’ fitness. He said the team is hoping Stokes can recover quickly ahead of a crucial phase in the series.

“Fingers crossed he can do something magic and come back strong. Clearly we've got a big Test over the next four days and a big two coming up. It's important to try to manage him. One of my roles is to make sure he doesn't push himself to a ridiculous place. I'm sure the physios and medics will work with him to lay out a plan and I'll help push him in the right direction,” Pope said.

With the five-match series level at 1-1, the third Test is expected to play a key role in deciding the eventual winner. England’s approach and Stokes’ condition will remain under close watch as the match continues