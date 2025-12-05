Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has taken aim at the national selectors and team management for repeatedly overlooking Mohammed Shami across all three formats. Despite delivering strong domestic performances for Bengal, the 35 year old pacer has not returned to India’s squad since the conclusion of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Harbhajan strongly questioned Shami’s ongoing exclusion, stressing that the team is suffering from a glaring lack of experience in the bowling unit. His remarks came in the aftermath of South Africa’s successful chase of a massive 360 run target in the second ODI, where India’s bowlers struggled throughout and failed to stop the run flow at any stage of the visitors’ innings.

These concerns once again highlight how heavily India has been leaning on its senior pacers, and how the absence of proven performers like Shami is impacting the team.

The former spinner directly addressed the issue, saying:

“Where is Shami? I don’t know why Shami is not playing. I get it, you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers, and you have slowly sidelined them. With Bumrah, this is a different bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it is entirely different attack altogether. We have to learn the art of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

He further added:

“In England, without Bumrah, Siraj was unbelievable, fantastic. India won all the Tests where Bumrah did not feature. But, in shorter formats, we need to find people who can win you games, whether it be fast bowling or spin. Find spinners who can come in and take wickets. There is Kuldeep, but what about the rest?”

India’s bowling struggles continue

India did manage to take the opening match of the ODI series, but South Africa still piled up 332 runs in response to a 350 run target, underlining once again that India’s bowling attack is far from settled. Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna have all been expensive and have conceded runs at a worrying rate throughout the series.

Series decider ahead

India will be hoping for a much improved showing from their bowlers in the third and final ODI against South Africa, scheduled for December 6 in Visakhapatnam.