Where is Yash Dayal? RCB Hero vanishes ahead of IPL 2026 - Legal Cases, No Contact, Will RCB replace him? But makes major revelation

Speculation is mounting over the whereabouts of left arm pacer Yash Dayal after he was notably absent from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) training sessions and promotional materials. While the franchise kicked off their IPL 2026 preparations with a motivational speech from Virat Kohli, the hero of the 2025 final was nowhere to be found, sparking rumors about his future with the team.

Signs of an Abrupt Exit

Fans first grew curious when Dayal was missing from the training nets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The intrigue deepened when observers noticed that the pacer from Uttar Pradesh had also been omitted from the graffiti on the team bus. Dayal has not made a competitive appearance since RCB’s maiden title win against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final. Since that victory, he has been completely out of action, even skipping the domestic season for Uttar Pradesh.

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Official Confusion and Legal Struggles

According to reports from The Times of India, Dayal has seemingly cut himself off from the cricketing establishment. Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and his own childhood coach have been unable to establish contact.

“The case was going on against him, so he wasn’t considered for selection. I remember there was a call from CoE checking on him in September, but we weren’t able to establish any contact with Yash Dayal. He has even changed his number. Even his childhood coach doesn’t know his whereabouts," a UPCA official stated.

The pacer is currently embroiled in serious legal battles. He faces two charges of physical abuse in separate states, including an FIR in Ghaziabad alleging physical exploitation under the pretext of marriage. Additionally, a separate FIR has been registered in Jaipur under the POCSO Act involving a minor. While the Allahabad High Court previously granted him interim protection from arrest, the legal cloud has significantly impacted his professional standing.

Conflicting Visuals

In a surprising twist, Dayal’s wife, content creator Shweta Pundir, recently shared a photo on Instagram Stories showing the pacer training in the nets. Notably, the location appeared to be somewhere other than the RCB camp in Bengaluru, suggesting he is training in isolation.

Wider IPL and Sports Context

The mystery surrounding Dayal comes amid several high profile updates across the league:

RCB Training: Virat Kohli has been in peak form, recently being "floored" by a Bhuvneshwar Kumar yorker in a viral training clip.

CSK Transfers: Sanju Samson has officially joined the Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster trade from Rajasthan Royals, receiving a massive welcome from fans.

Injury Woes: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are dealing with the loss of Harshit Rana, while Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jack Edwards is also ruled out for 2026.

Technical Buzz: At the LSG camp, Arjun Tendulkar has impressed captain Rishabh Pant with a technical approach reminiscent of his father, Sachin Tendulkar.

As the IPL 2026 season opener approaches, the silence from both Yash Dayal and the RCB management continues to fuel theories regarding his status. Despite being retained for Rs5 crore last year, his absence from the team bus and training grounds suggests a franchise distancing itself from the embattled player.