In a resounding statement of belief, brilliance, and bounce-back, Shubman Gill led India to their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston on Sunday, July 7, crushing England by 336 runs in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1. It was not just a victory for the record books — it was a win loaded with symbolism, grit, and a touch of wit from India’s new skipper.

Before the match, all eyes were on India’s dismal record in Birmingham — nine Tests, zero wins over 56 years. But by the end of Day 4, the only number that mattered was 336, India’s colossal margin of victory, powered by Gill’s captain’s knock, standout bowling spells, and a firm dismissal of ghosts from the past.

Gill’s Double Delight and a Dash of Humour

Having copped a pre-match question about India’s winless run at Edgbaston, Shubman Gill didn’t just answer with his bat — he saved the best response for the press room.

“I can’t see my favourite journalist. Where is he?” Gill quipped, flashing a grin that matched his confidence. “I said before the Test that I don’t really believe in history or stats… I believe we’re the best Indian team to have come to England.”

It wasn’t just talk. Gill walked the walk — scoring 269 and 161 in a performance that redefined leadership from the front. This was his maiden Test win as captain, and he turned it into a personal statement — one that combined steel with a smile.

India’s Batting Masterclass: Over 1,000 Runs in Two Innings

India’s batting unit responded to the Leeds heartbreak — where despite four centurions they couldn’t secure a win — with renewed purpose. Powered by Gill’s twin tons, India amassed over 1,000 runs across two innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant chipped in with vital contributions, building partnerships that ground England into submission.

The turnaround was emphatic — from scoring 800+ runs in Leeds and losing, to breaching the 1,000-run mark and sealing a dominant win.

Akash Deep, Siraj Shine in Bumrah’s Absence

If the pre-match chatter was about Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, it was post-match applause for Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. The duo delivered one of the finest Indian fast-bowling performances in England.

Siraj sparked the collapse with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Akash Deep followed it up with a 10-wicket match haul — only the second Indian pacer to do so in England.

Their spells dismantled England for 353 and 271, with Akash Deep’s six-for in the fourth innings closing the curtains on a record 608-run chase.

Gill praised his bowlers with clarity: “Any bowling unit of ours can take 20 wickets anywhere. This was an example of that.”

Leadership with Intent: Gill Leads by Example

Criticized after Leeds for India’s inability to convert centuries into match-winning scores, Gill knew he had to walk the talk. His Edgbaston effort wasn’t just about numbers — it was about timing, temperament, and tactical nous.

“When you’re the captain, you need to lead by example,” Gill reflected. “Put the team first, and the right things follow.”

It’s precisely what India did.

Lord’s Awaits: Momentum on India’s Side

With the third Test at Lord’s starting July 10, India march in with momentum, belief, and a newly-minted captain in top form. Bumrah is expected to return, bolstering an already confident squad.

This win wasn’t just about ending a drought at Edgbaston. It was about India rewriting narratives, challenging old patterns, and doing it with a captain who balances aggression with humour, hunger with humility.

And yes, he hasn’t forgotten that journalist.