Where to Watch Bangladesh Women vs England Women? Live Streaming & Match Preview

The 8th match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 promises fireworks as England Women face Bangladesh Women on October 7th at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both sides enter this clash unbeaten, making it a must-watch contest for cricket fans worldwide. The match begins at 3:00 PM IST, with live streaming available across multiple platforms.

How Did Bangladesh Start Their World Cup Campaign?

Bangladesh made a statement in their opening match against Pakistan, winning by 7 wickets. The bowlers led the charge, with Marufa Akter (2/31) and Nahida Akter (2/19) dismantling Pakistan for just 129 runs. The chase was handled brilliantly by the batters, with Rubya Haider scoring 54 off 77 balls* and Sobhana Mostary adding 24 off 19 balls*, steering Bangladesh to a comfortable victory.

Their strong bowling lineup, led by Nahida Akter, and calm, composed batting performance signal a team ready to compete against top-ranked sides.

How Strong is England After Their Opening Match?

England Women started their campaign in emphatic fashion, demolishing South Africa by 10 wickets. Bowling first, they bundled out the Proteas for 69 runs, with Linsey Smith (3/4) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/5) delivering a clinical display. Amy Jones’ unbeaten 40 off 50 balls ensured a dominant chase, emphasizing England’s intent to dominate the tournament from the outset.

With a well-balanced squad featuring Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Ecclestone, and Heather Knight, England looks well-prepared to extend their winning momentum.

What Does the Head-to-Head History Say?

Historically, these two teams have met only once in ODI World Cup history—during the 2022 edition, where England won by 100 runs. While England has the psychological advantage, Bangladesh’s strong start to the 2025 tournament could set the stage for a closer contest this time.

Where Can You Watch Bangladesh vs England Women Live?

Fans can catch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, while free live streaming is available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, accessible on mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, and web platforms. This ensures that audiences across India and beyond can enjoy uninterrupted coverage of this high-stakes clash.

Global Streaming Partners

Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV & T Sports; Toffee (digital)

Pakistan: PTV Sports & Ten Sports; Myco & Tamasha (online)

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event; Sky Go & NOW TV

USA & Canada: Willow TV & Willow Xtra; digital via Cricbuzz

This extensive global coverage makes the Bangladesh Women vs England Women live stream easily accessible to cricket fans worldwide.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Rubya Haider remain pivotal, while England relies on match-winners like Linsey Smith, Amy Jones, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Both teams have shown strong all-round capabilities, suggesting that the match could be decided by individual brilliance at key moments.