Where to Watch India Women vs South Africa Women? Live Streaming and Telecast Details
India Women clash with South Africa Women in a high-stakes ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match on October 9, live streaming on JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and Star Sports.
- India Women remain unbeaten in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with dominant wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
-
- South Africa Women bounce back against New Zealand after a heavy defeat to England, setting up a thrilling clash in Vizag.
-
- Catch India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming on JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and Star Sports from 3:00 PM IST.
The 10th match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 promises fireworks as India Women take on South Africa Women on October 9, 2025, at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The game kicks off at 3:00 PM IST, and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this high-stakes encounter. Here’s everything you need to know about live streaming, TV telecast, key players, and match insights.
How Have India Women Performed So Far in the World Cup?
India Women have showcased dominant form in the tournament, winning both their opening matches convincingly. Against Sri Lanka, India recovered from 124/6 to post a DLS-adjusted 270, thanks to crucial contributions from the lower order, eventually bowling out the opponents for 211, sealing a 59-run victory.
The momentum continued against Pakistan, with India setting 247 on the board and then restricting Pakistan to 159, achieving a resounding 88-run win. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has looked solid with both bat and ball, making them a formidable side heading into their clash with South Africa.
Can South Africa Women Bounce Back After a Mixed Start?
South Africa Women’s campaign has been a rollercoaster. They were bowled out for a mere 69 against England, suffering a heavy 10-wicket defeat. However, the Proteas bounced back impressively against New Zealand. With disciplined bowling restricting the Kiwis to 231, South Africa’s batters chased the target comfortably, winning by 6 wickets with 9.1 overs to spare.
Led by Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa will aim to carry that momentum into the Vizag clash, making this a potential thriller for fans.
What Does the Head-to-Head Between India and South Africa Look Like?
India and South Africa have faced each other 33 times in ODIs, with India leading the chart with 20 wins compared to South Africa’s 12 victories. Their recent encounters during the Tri-Nation Series saw India win both matches by 15 and 23 runs, establishing a psychological edge heading into this World Cup showdown.
Who Are the Key Players to Watch?
India Women:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) – explosive middle-order batter
Smriti Mandhana – elegant opener and consistent run-getter
Renuka Singh Thakur & Deepti Sharma – strike bowlers capable of turning matches
South Africa Women:
Laura Wolvaardt (C) – technically sound top-order batter
Marizanne Kapp & Nadine de Klerk – all-rounders providing balance
Tumi Sekhukhune & Sune Luus – wicket-taking bowlers to watch
Expect standout performances in both batting and bowling departments, as both sides look to strengthen their World Cup campaigns.
Where Can You Watch India Women vs South Africa Women Live?
Cricket fans in India can catch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network, while JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar provide free live streaming across mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, and web platforms.
Global Streaming Partners:
Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)
Pakistan: PTV Sports & Ten Sports, online via Myco and Tamasha
UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go & NOW TV
USA & Canada: Willow TV & Willow Xtra, digital via Cricbuzz
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket (DStv & SuperSport App)
This ensures fans worldwide don’t miss a single delivery of this crucial clash.
When Is the Toss and Match Scheduled?
The toss for the India Women vs South Africa Women match will take place at 2:30 PM IST, half an hour before the 3:00 PM IST start. Both teams will be eager to set the tone early, especially with the top-of-the-table stakes at play.
