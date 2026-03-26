Where will Sanju Samson bat for CSK in IPL 2026? Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings are heading into IPL 2026 with a revamped opening combination following a disappointing 2025 season. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that young batter Ayush Mhatre will not open the innings this time. Instead, Gaikwad will return to the top of the order and partner with newly acquired star Sanju Samson.

Big test against Rajasthan Royals in season opener

The new-look opening pair will be in action when CSK take on Rajasthan Royals in their first match of the season on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Notably, Samson will be facing his former franchise for the first time since making the switch to CSK.

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Gaikwad returns to familiar role at the top

Having previously batted at No. 3, Gaikwad is now set to take on the new-ball challenge alongside Samson. The move comes at a time when Samson has been in strong form, adding further confidence to CSK’s plans at the top.

Ayush Mhatre’s impressive IPL 2025 campaign

Despite limited chances in IPL 2025, Ayush Mhatre made a strong impression. The young Mumbai batter, signed as a replacement player, featured in just seven matches but scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and an outstanding strike rate of 188.97.

His highlight performance came in the form of a blistering 94 off 48 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mhatre ended the season as CSK’s third-highest run-scorer, underlining his attacking potential.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson will open for CSK in IPL 2026. pic.twitter.com/JxeD9ATE42 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2026

Mhatre likely to slot in at No. 3

With Samson joining the opening setup and Gaikwad moving up, Mhatre is expected to be considered for the crucial No. 3 role. CSK also have multiple options to strengthen the middle order, including explosive domestic batter Urvil Patel, in-form Sarfaraz Khan who impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 for Mumbai, and the talented Dewald Brevis.

Ravichandran Ashwin backs Gaikwad-Samson duo

Earlier, CSK veteran Ravichandran Ashwin had voiced strong support for the Gaikwad-Samson opening combination, highlighting their pedigree and contrasting strengths.

“There is pedigree with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. Pedigree means you making quality runs and sustaining that for a period of time. We must not forget that. For me, I would love to see both of them go hammer and tongs at the opening slot. Both of them have different strengths. One is a caresser of the ball, while the other guy hits it hard so both of those qualities are there. So I will look at it in that fashion that I have two good openers,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Balance of elegance and power at the top

The pairing offers a compelling mix of styles, with Gaikwad’s elegance complementing Samson’s aggressive stroke play. This balance could allow CSK to maximize the powerplay and build strong foundations in matches.

Fresh start after inconsistent 2025 season

This change in the batting order marks a significant shift for the five-time champions after a challenging IPL 2025 campaign, where inconsistency at the top hurt their chances. Samson’s inclusion not only adds experience but also gives the team greater flexibility in structuring the middle order.

Spotlight on opening clash

All eyes will be on how this new combination performs in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, especially with Samson up against his former side. CSK supporters will be hoping that the Gaikwad-Samson partnership sparks a turnaround and sets the tone for a strong IPL 2026 campaign.