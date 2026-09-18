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'Whether you are 15 years or 30 years old, He has to wait': Gambhir's blunt reality check for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India head coach Gautam Gambhir called the decision to leave Sanju Samson out of the England series ‘probably the toughest’ of his coaching tenure while making it absolutely clear that teenaged batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would have to wait his turn to play. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
'Whether you are 15 years or 30 years old, He has to wait': Gambhir's blunt reality check for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Whether you are 15 years or 30 years old, He has to wait': Gambhir's blunt reality check for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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