Which Cities Will Host ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the host venues for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, confirming India and Sri Lanka as joint hosts for the global spectacle. While cricket-crazy Bengaluru surprisingly misses out, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai will host the matches in India. Over in Sri Lanka, Colombo and Kandy have been shortlisted as venues, ensuring subcontinental flavour and fanfare dominate the month-long tournament.

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will run from February 7 to March 8, with the grand final scheduled to take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket ground. The decision marks another significant moment in India’s cricketing calendar, coming just two years after their memorable title win in the 2024 edition in Barbados.

India and Sri Lanka to Share Hosting Duties

The announcement ends weeks of speculation surrounding the tournament’s logistics. The ICC’s decision to co-host the event with Sri Lanka ensures both nations share the spotlight. Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium and Kandy’s Pallekele International Stadium are expected to stage high-voltage encounters, particularly involving Pakistan, who will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

This arrangement, as per the BCCI–PCB agreement, ensures that India and Pakistan do not play in each other’s territories. If Pakistan reaches the final, that fixture, too, will be held in Sri Lanka — marking a historic first where a World Cup final could be played outside the host nation’s main venue due to geopolitical considerations.

Tournament Format and Structure

The T20 World Cup 2026 will retain the successful format of the 2024 edition, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups of five. Each team will face its group opponents once, with the top two sides progressing to the Super Eight stage. From there, the top two in each Super Eight group will qualify for the semi-finals, leading up to the much-anticipated final showdown.

This structure ensures a balance between competitiveness and entertainment, giving smaller cricketing nations ample opportunity to shine on the global stage.

Qualified Teams and Debutants

India and Sri Lanka, as hosts, gain automatic qualification, along with the top seven teams from the 2024 T20 World Cup — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, and West Indies.

Through T20I rankings, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Ireland have also secured their berths. Meanwhile, the regional qualifiers have produced fascinating stories — Canada sealed their spot from the Americas, Namibia and Zimbabwe advanced from Africa, and Nepal, Oman, and UAE made it from the Asia-EAP region.

The biggest talking point, however, is Italy’s historic qualification, marking their first-ever appearance in a T20 World Cup. Their inclusion adds a fresh dimension to cricket’s global outreach, emphasizing the ICC’s growing investment in emerging markets.

India Aim to Defend Their Crown

All eyes will be on Team India, who enter the tournament as defending champions after their triumph over South Africa in Barbados in 2024. Under the leadership of a dynamic T20 unit and backed by home support, India will look to extend their dominance in the shortest format.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to play pivotal roles if they continue until 2026, while younger talents could also emerge to shape India’s title defense. With the final in Ahmedabad, anticipation is already building for what could be a record-breaking event in terms of attendance and global viewership.

Bengaluru’s Omission Raises Eyebrows

One of the most striking aspects of the announcement is Bengaluru’s exclusion from the host city list. Known for its passionate cricket fans and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s electric atmosphere, the city’s omission has raised questions. Reports suggest logistical and infrastructure-related considerations influenced the decision, though the ICC has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Nonetheless, the selected venues — from the historic Eden Gardens to the coastal charm of Chepauk — promise world-class facilities and unforgettable fan experiences.