Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930986https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/which-teams-have-qualified-for-icc-men-s-t20-world-cup-2026-italy-netherlands-and-check-full-list-2930986.html
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP

Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Italy, Netherlands And... Check Full List

A total of 15 teams have qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 so far. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 East-Asia Pacific Qualifier will see three more teams secure tickets to India and Sri Lanka and two more from Africa will make the final 20.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 01:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Italy, Netherlands And... Check Full List Pic credit: ICC

Italy and the Netherlands have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. This is the first time that Italy has qualified for a cricket ICC World Cup.

The sides - Italy and the Netherlands - met in one of the two all-important fixtures at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier at The Hague in Switzerland.

The Netherlands beat Italy by nine wickets, while Jersey shocked Scotland with a one-wicket victory off the final ball of the match which saw the Scots eliminated from the running for the first time in four Men’s T20 World Cup events.

Both Italy and Jersey had five points in the log standings, but the former secured their place at the main event by virtue of a superior net run rate.

 

 

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: List Of Teams That Have Qualified

A total of 15 teams have qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 so far. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 East-Asia Pacific Qualifier will see three more teams secure tickets to India and Sri Lanka and two more from Africa will make the final 20.

Teams qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as on July 11, 2025

Afghanistan
Australia
Bangladesh
Canada
England
India
Ireland
New Zealand
Pakistan
South Africa
Sri Lanka
USA
West Indies

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier

Group 1 – UAE, Malaysia, Qatar

Group 2 – Nepal, Kuwait, Japan

Group 3 – Oman, Papua New Guinea, Samoa

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK