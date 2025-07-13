Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Italy, Netherlands And... Check Full List

Italy and the Netherlands have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. This is the first time that Italy has qualified for a cricket ICC World Cup.

The sides - Italy and the Netherlands - met in one of the two all-important fixtures at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier at The Hague in Switzerland.

The Netherlands beat Italy by nine wickets, while Jersey shocked Scotland with a one-wicket victory off the final ball of the match which saw the Scots eliminated from the running for the first time in four Men’s T20 World Cup events.

Both Italy and Jersey had five points in the log standings, but the former secured their place at the main event by virtue of a superior net run rate.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: List Of Teams That Have Qualified

A total of 15 teams have qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 so far. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 East-Asia Pacific Qualifier will see three more teams secure tickets to India and Sri Lanka and two more from Africa will make the final 20.

Teams qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as on July 11, 2025

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

Canada

England

India

Ireland

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

USA

West Indies

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier

Group 1 – UAE, Malaysia, Qatar

Group 2 – Nepal, Kuwait, Japan

Group 3 – Oman, Papua New Guinea, Samoa