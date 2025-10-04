Which Was The Last ODI Match For Rohit Sharma As India Captain? Check His Overall Captaincy Records

Shubman Gill has been named India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, to lead the team in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. This will be Gill's first assignment as captain of the ODI team, having previously captained the Test and T20I sides.

Although Rohit has been replaced as captain, he finds a place in the ODI squad and makes his return to the Indian setup alongside veteran batter Virat Kohli for the Australia series.

Notably, Rohit and Kohli haven't played international cricket since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March. The dynamic duo, who have retired from T20I and Test cricket within the last 12 months, and will return to action for the much-anticipated three-match ODI series ahead of the next edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the start of 2027.



Which Was The Last ODI Match For Rohit Sharma As India Captain?

The last ODI match for Rohit Sharma as India captain was the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India won the final by 4 wickets, chasing 252, with Rohit scoring 76 runs off 83 balls to earn Player of the Match.

This victory marked India's third Champions Trophy title and Rohit's second ICC trophy as captain, following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's record as India's ODI captain is remarkable, with 42 wins in 56 matches, just 12 losses. He led India to significant victories in ODI format including the 2018 and 2023 Asia Cups, and most notably, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025

Shubman Gill's Record In ODI Cricket

Shubman Gill has played 55 ODIs so far in his career and scored 2775 runs at an average of 59.04 with eight centuries, including a 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023. When it comes to captaincy, Gill is very inexperienced in the 50-over format. The 26-year-old Gill led only six times in List-A cricket in the 50-over format with a 5:1 win-loss ratio.

Having been named Test captain earlier this year, Gill led India in the ICC World Test Championship series against England to a 2-2 draw, while finishing the series as the highest run-getter with 754 runs at an average of 75.40. He registered a thumping win in his sixth Test in charge as India captain against the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

India Tour Of Australia 2025 - ODI Schedule

1st ODI - October 19 (Perth Stadium)

2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide Oval)

3rd ODI - October 25 (SCG)

India ODI Squad For Australia Tour

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal