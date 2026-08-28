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Who are Anvay Dravid & Aaryavir Sehwag? Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s sons picked for India U19 Squad vs Australia

On Thursday, selectors named both teenagers to the group for an upcoming three match one day series against Australia under nineteen, which kicks off on September 18.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Who are Anvay Dravid & Aaryavir Sehwag? Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s sons picked for India U19 Squad vs Australia
Image Credit: Credits - X (Cric Crazy Johns)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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