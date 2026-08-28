/Who are Anvay Dravid & Aaryavir Sehwag? Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s sons picked for India U19 Squad vs Australia

Two famous surnames in Indian cricket are returning to the national setup as Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid secure selections for the Under 19 squad. The Junior Men’s Selection Committee, whose term is ending soon, announced the squads for the home assignment, comprising three 50-over matches in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23. This is followed by two red-ball multi-day fixtures to be played from September 27-30 in Rajkot and from October 5-8 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B’ Ground.
The 50-over side will be led by Uttarakhand batter Lakshya Raichandani, with Madhya Pradesh batter Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. Chauhan will take over as captain for the red-ball leg, with Raichandani serving as his vice-captain. While leg-spin all-rounder Aaryavir and wicketkeeper-batter Anvay secured places in the 15-member one-day unit, neither is in the squad selected for the two long-format games.
Who is Aaryavir?
Aaryavir is Virender Sehwag's son and is currently playing for West Delhi Lions in the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) and has played only two games so far.
Anvay, meanwhile, scored 101 runs in two 50-over games for India U19 on their July tour of Sri Lanka. On that tour, India U19 lost the 50-over series 2-1 but won the red-ball series 1-0. Apart from Aaryavir, Manal Chauhan and Chigurupati Venkata have been included in the 50-over games against Australia, with Sagar Virk, Anmoljeet Singh, and Ishan Sood omitted. This selection marks a maiden under nineteen call up for Aaryavir, whose career path already sparks inevitable comparisons to his famous father. The young batter debuted for Delhi under nineteen in the 2024 Vinoo Mankad Trophy by contributing 49 runs against Manipur. A year later, he captured widespread attention by blasting 297 runs for Delhi under nineteen against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He later advanced into senior cricket with the West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League, adopting an opening role and displaying signature square drives and cover drives reminiscent of Virender.
Who is Anvay Dravid?
In the multi-day games squad, wicketkeeper-batter Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Mohit Ulva, and Aryan Yadav are included, replacing wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Sandesh Sakpal, Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Kavya Paresh Patel, and Chigurupati Venkata. In contrast, Anvay has carved out a more understated yet equally substantial path as a wicketkeeper batter and the younger son of Rahul Dravid. He previously captained Karnataka under nineteen and scored 220 runs across six matches in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at an average of 55. His notable contributions included an unbeaten 82 against Himachal Pradesh that helped Karnataka chase down a target of 236 runs.
Anvay previously earned an under nineteen call up earlier in the year. During his under nineteen debut against Sri Lanka in July, he smashed 87 runs from 67 balls, featuring nine fours and one six. That knock rescued India from 81 for 4 via a 145 run partnership alongside Arjun Rajput.
India U19 squad for one-day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vc), Rajat Baghel (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, and Kavya Patel.
India U19 squad for multi-day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (captain), Lakshya Raichandani (vc), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (wk), Abhipray Biswas (wk), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, and Aryan Yadav.
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