/Who are Anvay Dravid & Aaryavir Sehwag? Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s sons picked for India U19 Squad vs Australia

Anvay, meanwhile, scored 101 runs in two 50-over games for India U19 on their July tour of Sri Lanka. On that tour, India U19 lost the 50-over series 2-1 but won the red-ball series 1-0. Apart from Aaryavir, Manal Chauhan and Chigurupati Venkata have been included in the 50-over games against Australia, with Sagar Virk, Anmoljeet Singh, and Ishan Sood omitted. This selection marks a maiden under nineteen call up for Aaryavir, whose career path already sparks inevitable comparisons to his famous father. The young batter debuted for Delhi under nineteen in the 2024 Vinoo Mankad Trophy by contributing 49 runs against Manipur. A year later, he captured widespread attention by blasting 297 runs for Delhi under nineteen against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He later advanced into senior cricket with the West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League, adopting an opening role and displaying signature square drives and cover drives reminiscent of Virender.