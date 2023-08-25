In an exhilarating turn of events at the World Athletics Championships 2023, India's javelin throw sensation, Neeraj Chopra, found himself in stellar company as DP Manu and Kishore Jena delivered jaw-dropping performances to secure their spots in the final showdown. These two rising stars have not only made their mark on the global stage but are now poised to share the limelight with the reigning Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra.

The moment Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 and World athletics Championships final 2023 with first throw of 88.77M.



Neeraj Chopra - The GOAT, The Pride of India..!!__ pic.twitter.com/nxPVUg1AK6 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 25, 2023

The Chopra Effect: Indian Javelin Domination

Neeraj Chopra, who had already stamped his authority on the javelin scene with a season-best throw of 88.77m, set the tone for the Indian contingent. His remarkable feat not only secured his place in the final but also catapulted him well beyond the 2024 Paris Olympic qualification mark of 85.50m.

DP Manu: A Meteoric Rise

DP Manu gets a best of 81.31m to be third in Group A qualifying behind Neeraj Chopra and Julian Webber (Germany) and will begin a wait to see if he secures a berth in the final. That seems most likely with defending champion Anderson Peters getting a moderate 78.49m. pic.twitter.com/g54Te6aeqB — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 25, 2023

DP Manu, a 23-year-old javelin prodigy, has been making waves in the athletics world. Hailing from Hassan, Manu's journey to the World Athletics Championships has been nothing short of extraordinary. Trained meticulously by coach Kashinath Naik, Manu's 2022 performance, where he threw a personal best of 84.35m to win the Inter-State championships in Chennai, catapulted him into the spotlight. In the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, he clinched the silver medal, showcasing his immense potential.

Kishore Jena: From Obscurity to Excellence

Kishore Kumar Jena became the third Indian to throw the Javelin past the 80m mark in qualifying at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest after Neeraj Chopra and DP Manu. His maiden throw at the global competition went over 80.55m. Only six others have broken the 80m_ pic.twitter.com/KtmXr6p0vR August 25, 2023

Kishore Jena, a native of Odisha's Puri district, was not among the top-tier javelin throwers in India until recently. However, his remarkable improvement in just six months has caught everyone's attention. Jena has notched up three throws beyond the 80m mark in the current season, elevating himself to the ranks of India's top javelin throwers. His journey from a humble background to the world stage is a testament to his dedication and talent.

Facing the World: 2023 World Athletics Championships

Now, DP Manu and Kishore Jena find themselves on the cusp of greatness as they prepare to compete in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. This remarkable achievement comes after overcoming financial constraints and rigorous training regimes. Their stories are a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering support of their coaches, families, and the Indian sports community.

A Promising Future

As they gear up for the final showdown, DP Manu and Kishore Jena are not just chasing medals but are also inspiring a generation of aspiring athletes across India. With Neeraj Chopra leading the way, these rising stars are poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of javelin throwing. India's dominance in the sport has never looked brighter, and the future holds boundless promise for these exceptional athletes.

In Budapest, the world will witness the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and determination, as DP Manu and Kishore Jena join Neeraj Chopra to script a new chapter in Indian athletics history.