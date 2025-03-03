Who Are The Umpires For India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 as India take on Australia and South Africa face New Zealand at different venues.

New Zealander Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth will take charge of the first semi-final in Dubai between India and Australia, with Michael Gough serving as third umpire and Andy Pycroft on match referee duties.

Illingworth continues in Dubai having overseen India’s Group A clash with New Zealand, while Gaffaney had been due to umpire Australia’s meeting with South Africa in Group B before the weather intervened.

In the second semi-final in Lahore, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will work alongside Australia’s Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires for the clash between the Proteas and the Black Caps. Joel Wilson will be the third umpire, while Ranjan Madugalle is the match referee for this encounter.

Dharmasena took charge of New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh in Group A, while Reiffel was in the middle when India beat Pakistan.

Full List Of Officials For Both Matches Are As Follows:

Semi-Final 1: Dubai, India v Australia

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Umpire coach: Stuart Cummings

Semi-Final 2: Lahore, South Africa v New Zealand

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Umpire coach: Karl Hurter