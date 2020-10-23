हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virender Sehwag

Who can break Brian Lara's record score of 400 runs? Virender Sehwag takes two names

The 'Nawab of Najargarh' did not include Indian captain Virat Kohli in the list of players who can break the record.

Who can break Brian Lara&#039;s record score of 400 runs? Virender Sehwag takes two names
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag, is known for expressing his opinions on the game and cricketers in his trademark humour. The former cricketer, who is currently hosting his daily social media show, titled Viru ki Baithak, recently answered one of his fans' queries where he spoke about former West Indies batsman Brian Lara. 

Speaking about Lara's unbeatable quadruple century against England at St. John’s, Antigua back in April 2004, Sehwag named two contemporary batsmen who he believes can break the record. Sehwag picked Indian and Australian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and David Warner as his favourites to break the rare all-time record. "If anyone can break this record of Lara, it is David Warner and Rohit Sharma. If Rohit Sharma has one and a half days according to them and they happen, then they can break these records," he said. 

Surprisingly, the ‘Nawab of Najargarh' did not include  Indian captain Virat Kohli in the list. 

Till date, the Lara 400 not out knock remains the highest individual score in Test cricket. 

In 2004, Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket—309 against Pakistan in Multan. Four years later, he bettered his own record for the highest individual score by an Indian batsman by smashing 319 in the first Test against South Africa in Chennai. 

He was widely tipped to break the record during his playing days. Speaking of the same, he said he always lived in a hurry and hence, could never break the record. He said that his fate was not to break Lara’s record as he lived in a hurry.

Live TV

Tags:
Virender SehwagBrian LaraRohit Sharma
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2020: Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
  • 79,90,322Confirmed
  • 1,20,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M58S

Nikita Murder: How long will ‘jihad’ take the life of daughters?