Who can break Brian Lara's record score of 400 runs? Virender Sehwag takes two names

NEW DELHI: Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag, is known for expressing his opinions on the game and cricketers in his trademark humour. The former cricketer, who is currently hosting his daily social media show, titled Viru ki Baithak, recently answered one of his fans' queries where he spoke about former West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Speaking about Lara's unbeatable quadruple century against England at St. John’s, Antigua back in April 2004, Sehwag named two contemporary batsmen who he believes can break the record. Sehwag picked Indian and Australian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and David Warner as his favourites to break the rare all-time record. "If anyone can break this record of Lara, it is David Warner and Rohit Sharma. If Rohit Sharma has one and a half days according to them and they happen, then they can break these records," he said.

Surprisingly, the ‘Nawab of Najargarh' did not include Indian captain Virat Kohli in the list.

Till date, the Lara 400 not out knock remains the highest individual score in Test cricket.

In 2004, Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket—309 against Pakistan in Multan. Four years later, he bettered his own record for the highest individual score by an Indian batsman by smashing 319 in the first Test against South Africa in Chennai.

He was widely tipped to break the record during his playing days. Speaking of the same, he said he always lived in a hurry and hence, could never break the record. He said that his fate was not to break Lara’s record as he lived in a hurry.

Live TV