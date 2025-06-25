Who Can Fill Jasprit Bumrah’s Shoes? 3 Possible Replacements If He Misses The Second Test At Edgbaston

Team India’s management is determined to stick with its workload management plan for Jasprit Bumrah, even after a disheartening defeat in the first Test against England. Bumrah bowled a mammoth 43.4 overs at Headingley, including a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, the lack of support from the other bowlers proved costly for India.

With Bumrah expected to miss the second Test at Edgbaston, here are three players who could potentially replace him in the playing XI:

1. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer in domestic red-ball cricket and presents a strong case for his maiden Test cap. While he may not replicate Bumrah’s pace and hostility, Arshdeep is highly effective with the new ball and could be valuable in exploiting England's early movement-friendly conditions. Having impressed in County cricket previously, Arshdeep has demonstrated control and swing, especially in seaming conditions. In 21 first-class games, he has picked up 66 wickets, showing an ability to move the red ball both ways, a skill that could be crucial during the first few sessions at Edgbaston.

2. Akash Deep

Among the contenders, Akash Deep could be the front-runner. He already has international experience under his belt, having played seven Tests and picked up 15 wickets at an average of 35.2. He made his debut against England in Ranchi last year and has shown promise, particularly in helpful conditions. With England’s pitches expected to assist seam and swing, Akash Deep’s disciplined line and ability to generate bounce and movement could make him an effective replacement for Bumrah in the second Test.

3. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Reddy offers a slightly different dynamic to India’s bowling mix. A genuine all-rounder, Reddy impressed with the bat during the tour of Australia, although he didn’t get much opportunity with the ball. His ability to swing the red ball and break partnerships makes him a tempting option, especially if India wants to bolster its batting depth. However, Reddy’s inclusion might force a reshuffle in the team composition. If he plays, India may need to drop Shardul Thakur and bring in a proper pacer like Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep to ensure a balanced attack. Still young in his red-ball career, Nitish offers a long-term investment and could benefit from early exposure to overseas conditions, provided the team is willing to experiment.

Conclusion

While replacing a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah is never easy, India has a few promising options who can step up in the second Test. Whether it’s Arshdeep’s swing, Akash Deep’s consistency, or Nitish Reddy’s all-round value, the team management will need to weigh form, conditions, and balance before finalizing the XI for Edgbaston.