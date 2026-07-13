/Who could replace Stephen Fleming as CSK coach for IPL 2027? Rahul Dravid, Hemang Badani or MS Dhoni

In a major development for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have mutually parted ways with long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming after an illustrious 18-year association. The announcement, made by CSK on Monday, marks the end of one of the most successful coaching tenures in T20 cricket history.
Fleming, who played for Chennai Super Kings in 2008 and took charge as head coach in 2009, delivered five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023), two Champions League T20 crowns, and turned CSK into one of the most consistent and successful franchises in IPL history.
However, following three consecutive seasons without playoff qualification (2024, 2025, and 2026), the franchise's top brass decided a structural reset was vital to adapt to the rapidly evolving dynamics of modern T20 cricket.
The split was described as mutual. CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan paid glowing tributes to Fleming’s role in building the franchise’s culture of consistency, humility, and team-first ethos. Fleming, in turn, expressed deep gratitude, calling his time with CSK "the privilege of my coaching career".
As the CSK hierarchy reviews its cricket operations, several prominent names have surfaced to succeed the legendary New Zealander. While the rumor mill is spinning, three distinct names stand out as the top contenders to take over the hot seat at Chepauk.
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Former India batter Hemang Badani has emerged as the strongest candidate according to multiple reports, including from The Times of India. Currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals (2025-2026), Badani has significant coaching experience, including multiple TNPL titles with Chepauk Super Gillies.
Badani, the Chennai native brings immense localized knowledge and a deep understanding of the Tamil Nadu cricket ecosystem - a factor which might be highly valued by the Super Kings' management.
Badani is no stranger to the franchise, having been signed as a player by CSK back in 2010. Over the last two seasons, he served as the head coach of Delhi Capitals, steering them to fifth and sixth-place finishes. Badani’s tactical acuity and hands-on experience in managing high-profile dressing rooms place him at the top of CSK's wishlist.
If CSK wants an seamless cultural transition that mirrors the calm, calculated demeanor of Stephen Fleming, there is no better candidate on the planet than Rahul Dravid. The name of former India head coach Rahul Dravid has repeatedly surfaced in speculation. Dravid guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and is widely respected for his calm demeanor, tactical depth, and man-management skills.
Earlier rumors linking him to CSK in May 2026 were denied by the franchise at the time, but with Fleming’s departure now confirmed, Dravid remains a serious contender.
Dravid’s emphasis on structural stability, high-pressure management, and a long-term vision aligns perfectly with the "CSK Way." The franchise has always valued process over knee-jerk reactions, and Dravid offers the ultimate guarantee of structural continuity.
The third name needs no introduction, and he remains the emotional, ultimate choice for millions of Yellow Army faithful: Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
With Fleming out and Dhoni having already handed over the captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad over the last couple of seasons, transitioning directly into the head coach's chair feels like a natural evolution. Dhoni is the culture of Chennai Super Kings. He knows the roster inside out, holds absolute authority in the dressing room, and has spent nearly two decades executing the very blueprint Fleming helped draw.
While it depends entirely on whether Dhoni is ready to officially hang up his playing boots and transition to a full-time support staff role, he remains the wildcard that could instantly elevate the franchise.
Whoever becomes the new CSK coach faces an immediate baptism by fire. The new CSK head coach will not only have to navigate the high-stakes IPL 2027 mega auction but will also be expected to overhaul a squad that has failed to qualify for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.
One thing is certain: replacing a coach of Fleming’s stature and legacy is no easy task. Whether CSK goes for the experienced Indian option in Hemang Badani, the proven international pedigree of Rahul Dravid, or a wildcard like MS Dhoni, the choice will shape the franchise’s fortunes for years to come.
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