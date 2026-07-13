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Who could replace Stephen Fleming as CSK coach for IPL 2027? Rahul Dravid, Hemang Badani or MS Dhoni

Stephen Fleming joined Chennai Super Kings in 2009 as their head coach and played a pivotal role in building the franchise into a powerhouse. Under his guidance, CSK secured five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns. The team reached the playoffs 12 times and the finals on 10 occasions, embodying consistency and excellence.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 09:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Who could replace Stephen Fleming as CSK coach for IPL 2027? Rahul Dravid, Hemang Badani or MS Dhoni
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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