/Who decides Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future? Meet BCCI's 5 Selectors, their salaries and eligibility rules

The immediate future of legendary icons like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rests entirely in the hands of a small group of individuals: the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men's Senior Selection Committee. Tasked with managing crucial transitions and guiding the next era of the national team across all three formats, this five member panel holds immense responsibility over the trajectory of Indian cricket. According to reports published by The Times of India, understanding who these selectors are, how they earn their positions, and what they are financially paid sheds light on the inner workings of Indian cricket's most influential boardroom.
Who Makes Up the Elite Panel?
The current leadership group responsible for charting the course of the national team is chaired by former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar. His administrative team of senior selectors currently includes Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, R.P. Singh, and Pragyan Ojha. This specific unit evaluates domestic performances, monitors player fitness levels, and manages workload guidelines for superstars.
However, the structural composition of the panel has experienced a fair share of operational shifts over recent terms. Following the abrupt exit of former chief selector Chetan Sharma from the North zone last July, the subsequent inclusion of Ajit Agarkar initially skewed the traditional regional layout of the group. For a distinct period, the operational setup featured an unusual double presence from the West Zone, with Salil Ankola actively serving alongside Agarkar. During this transitional phase, SS Das looked after the East zone, S Sharath represented the South zone, and Subroto Banerjee managed the responsibilities for the Central zone.
Strict Selection Norms and Zonal Governance
To maintain equal regional representation across a vast domestic tournament calendar, the official selection framework mandates that the committee must consistently feature five members representing the North, South, East, West, and Central zones. This prevents any single region from dominating the talent pool.
The strict selection protocol dictates that the individual with the highest number of Test caps among the active members automatically assumes the role of chairperson to lead the panel. However, their longevity in power is kept in check by strict administrative limits imposed by the BCCI constitution. No selector is permitted to serve a combined term exceeding five years, a hard cap that applies across both junior and senior national selection duties.
Financial Remuneration Packages
Because selecting national cricket squads requires relentless travel, constant communication with team management, and exhaustive talent scouting across various domestic tiers, the positions carry significant financial compensation. Reflecting these intense lifestyle demands and the immense public pressure attached to the job, the chairperson of the selection panel receives a massive annual salary of ₹3 crore ($358,000). Meanwhile, the remaining four committee members receive a highly lucrative yearly package of ₹90 lakh ($107,000) each. Armed with this institutional backing, this small committee carries out the crucial task of deciding who gets to don the famous blue jersey.
FAQs: BCCI Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar and Team India Selection
1. Who is the current chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team?
Ajit Agarkar is the current chairman of the BCCI Men's Senior Selection Committee.
2. Who are the members of the BCCI Men's Senior Selection Committee?
The panel comprises Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, R. P. Singh and Pragyan Ojha.
3. How are BCCI selectors chosen?
Selectors are appointed by the BCCI and represent the North, South, East, West and Central zones of Indian cricket.
4. What is the role of the BCCI selection committee?
The committee picks India's squads across formats, monitors domestic performances, evaluates fitness and manages player workloads.
5. Who decides the future of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?
The BCCI Men's Senior Selection Committee, in consultation with team management, takes decisions regarding the selection of senior stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
6. How much does the BCCI chief selector earn?
The chairman of the selection committee reportedly receives an annual salary of ₹3 crore.
7. What is the salary of other BCCI selectors?
The four other selectors reportedly earn ₹90 lakh per year each.
8. How long can a BCCI selector serve?
Under BCCI rules, selectors cannot serve for more than a combined period of five years across junior and senior selection committees.
9. How is the BCCI chief selector chosen?
The selector with the highest number of Test appearances among the panel members is appointed as chairman.
10. Does the ICC have any role in selecting India's cricket teams?
No, squad selection for Team India is handled entirely by the BCCI selection committee and is independent of the ICC.
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