/Who decides Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future? Meet BCCI's 5 Selectors, their salaries and eligibility rules

The immediate future of legendary icons like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rests entirely in the hands of a small group of individuals: the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men's Senior Selection Committee. Tasked with managing crucial transitions and guiding the next era of the national team across all three formats, this five member panel holds immense responsibility over the trajectory of Indian cricket. According to reports published by The Times of India, understanding who these selectors are, how they earn their positions, and what they are financially paid sheds light on the inner workings of Indian cricket's most influential boardroom.