Who did Sourav Ganguly pick - Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli? His honest reply left fans speechless

The question of who stands as the superior batsman between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli remains a central theme in Indian cricket dialogue. For nearly forty years, these two icons have dominated the international stage, sitting at the pinnacle of the sport in terms of total runs and centuries scored.

Ganguly Declines to Choose, Celebrating Both Icons

While fans and media frequently press Indian cricketers to pick a side, many have become adept at navigating the question diplomatically. Sourav Ganguly, one of India's most iconic captains who led the team during the peak of Tendulkar’s career, recently followed this trend. Although his history as an opening partner with Tendulkar is well-documented, he shifted the focus toward how both legends have elevated the national team.

Speaking at the WITT Summit on the TV9 Network, Ganguly addressed the comparison with a smile.

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“Don’t ask me that,” said Ganguly. “Both are great, both are very good, and I am happiest that both are from India. Both have won so many matches for India. You cannot even imagine, because when you play, you realise how difficult it is to score so many runs and so many centuries.”

The Legacy of a Historic Opening Partnership

Ganguly’s perspective is shaped by the roughly 250 ODIs he spent opening the innings alongside Tendulkar. He reflected on how observing the "Master Blaster" from the non-striker's end served as a constant motivation to maintain his own high standards.

“Sachin Tendulkar is a very big player. I have seen him from up close, I have played so much with him. I had opened around 250 ODIs with him, so I would always come home and say that my game should not go down,” he explained.

Facing the Pressure of Greatness

Sharing the crease with arguably the greatest ODI batter in history brought unique psychological challenges. Ganguly admitted that the fear of looking like an "average" player in comparison to Tendulkar’s brilliance was a driving force throughout his career.

“Sometimes my wife would ask why, since form goes up and down. I would say no — people will say that at one end there is such a great player, and at the other end there is an average player. So I never wanted my game to go down,” the former BCCI president recalled.

How Elite Peers Elevate Individual Performance

Beyond the personal pressure, Ganguly highlighted a broader philosophy: surrounding oneself with superior talent naturally raises one's own ceiling. He believes the presence of players like Tendulkar and Kohli has a transformative effect on the entire squad's mindset.

“One thing I believe in life is that when you play with good people, players who are better and stronger than you, your game also improves, your level rises to theirs,” said Ganguly. “So in my opinion, there should not be a comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Both belong to India. But I have seen Sachin very closely, and he is a great player.”

A Statistical Tale of Two Eras

The debate is often fueled by the incredible numbers both players have produced. While Virat Kohli has successfully overtaken Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries specifically in the One Day International format, Tendulkar maintains the overall world records for the highest number of international runs and total centuries across all formats.

The Future of the Indian Batting Legacy

As Virat Kohli enters the twilight of his illustrious career, the focus of the cricketing world is gradually shifting toward identifying the next generation of talent. While India looks for a successor to carry this prestigious batting lineage forward, the impact left by Tendulkar and Kohli remains the benchmark for excellence.