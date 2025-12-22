Who Has Announced Their Squad For The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Full Breakdown
The build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has gathered pace with defending champions India becoming the first side to officially unveil their final 15-member squad.
Trending Photos
The build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has gathered pace with defending champions India becoming the first side to officially unveil their final 15-member squad. India announced their team on Saturday, December 20, while fellow co-hosts Sri Lanka released a preliminary 25-member squad a day earlier, on December 19.
Several other participating nations are yet to confirm their squads, with announcements expected closer to the tournament.
Group A squads
India (final squad): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
USA: To be announced
Namibia: To be announced
Netherlands: To be announced
Pakistan: To be announced
Group B squads
Sri Lanka (preliminary squad): Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.
Australia: To be announced
Zimbabwe: To be announced
Ireland: To be announced
Oman: To be announced
Group C squads
England: To be announced
West Indies: To be announced
Bangladesh: To be announced
Italy: To be announced
Nepal: To be announced
Group D squads
South Africa: To be announced
New Zealand: To be announced
Afghanistan: To be announced
Canada: To be announced
UAE: To be announced
With India locking in their core and Sri Lanka opting for a broader preliminary pool, the early squad announcements offer a glimpse into team strategies for the global event. More teams are expected to finalise their combinations in the coming weeks as preparations intensify for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv