Who Has Announced Their Squad For The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Full Breakdown

The build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has gathered pace with defending champions India becoming the first side to officially unveil their final 15-member squad. India announced their team on Saturday, December 20, while fellow co-hosts Sri Lanka released a preliminary 25-member squad a day earlier, on December 19.

Several other participating nations are yet to confirm their squads, with announcements expected closer to the tournament.

Group A squads

India (final squad): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

USA: To be announced

Namibia: To be announced

Netherlands: To be announced

Pakistan: To be announced

Group B squads

Sri Lanka (preliminary squad): Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Australia: To be announced

Zimbabwe: To be announced

Ireland: To be announced

Oman: To be announced

Group C squads

England: To be announced

West Indies: To be announced

Bangladesh: To be announced

Italy: To be announced

Nepal: To be announced

Group D squads

South Africa: To be announced

New Zealand: To be announced

Afghanistan: To be announced

Canada: To be announced

UAE: To be announced

With India locking in their core and Sri Lanka opting for a broader preliminary pool, the early squad announcements offer a glimpse into team strategies for the global event. More teams are expected to finalise their combinations in the coming weeks as preparations intensify for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup.