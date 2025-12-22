Advertisement
Who Has Announced Their Squad For The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Full Breakdown

The build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has gathered pace with defending champions India becoming the first side to officially unveil their final 15-member squad.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Has Announced Their Squad For The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Full BreakdownImage Credit:- X

The build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has gathered pace with defending champions India becoming the first side to officially unveil their final 15-member squad. India announced their team on Saturday, December 20, while fellow co-hosts Sri Lanka released a preliminary 25-member squad a day earlier, on December 19.

Several other participating nations are yet to confirm their squads, with announcements expected closer to the tournament.

Group A squads

India (final squad): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

USA: To be announced
Namibia: To be announced
Netherlands: To be announced
Pakistan: To be announced

Group B squads

Sri Lanka (preliminary squad): Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Australia: To be announced
Zimbabwe: To be announced
Ireland: To be announced
Oman: To be announced

Group C squads

England: To be announced
West Indies: To be announced
Bangladesh: To be announced
Italy: To be announced
Nepal: To be announced

Group D squads

South Africa: To be announced
New Zealand: To be announced
Afghanistan: To be announced
Canada: To be announced
UAE: To be announced

With India locking in their core and Sri Lanka opting for a broader preliminary pool, the early squad announcements offer a glimpse into team strategies for the global event. More teams are expected to finalise their combinations in the coming weeks as preparations intensify for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup.

About the Author
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism.

