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'Who has problem?' Mohammed Shami shuts down Virat-Anushka critics over Vrindavan visits

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has extended firm public support to star batter Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, amid ongoing public discussion regarding their frequent spiritual journeys across the country.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
'Who has problem?' Mohammed Shami shuts down Virat-Anushka critics over Vrindavan visits
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'Who has problem?' Mohammed Shami shuts down Virat-Anushka critics over Vrindavan visits
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