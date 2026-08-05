/'Who has problem?' Mohammed Shami shuts down Virat-Anushka critics over Vrindavan visits

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has extended firm public support to star batter Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, amid ongoing public discussion regarding their frequent spiritual journeys across the country. The couple has frequently sought blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj in Vrindavan, making their most recent trip following the conclusion of India's three match One Day International series against England.
Speaking in an interview with Times Now Navbharat, Shami addressed questions surrounding Kohli's faith and routine, emphasizing that the former Indian captain has maintained a disciplined, long standing dedication to his personal beliefs.
Verbatim Reflections on Faith and Discipline
Defending Kohli's right to pursue his personal spiritual path without public interference, Shami highlighted that the batter's religious focus is built on deep personal discipline rather than a sudden shift in lifestyle.
"Ye acchi cheez hai. Yeh achanak nahi hai, voh bohot passionate hai aur apni cheezo ke liye particular hai aur time deta hai, system se rakhta hai. (It's a good thing. This isn't something that has happened suddenly. He is very passionate, is particular about what he believes in and makes time for it, with a proper system)," Shami told Times Now.
The 35 year old pacer expressed strong disapproval toward those criticizing or questioning athletes over their spiritual practices, insisting that personal faith deserves respect.
"As far as Maharaj is concerned, I don't think anyone needs to point fingers or raise objections. If you believe in something, you should give it priority too," he added.
Addressing Claims of Anushka Sharma Influence
Shami also directly responded to online speculation claiming that Anushka Sharma initiated or influenced Kohli's spiritual evolution. The speedster made it clear that even if a spouse plays a supportive role in a partner's spiritual growth, it remains an entirely private matter that should not concern external observers.
"Agar jodi hai aur vo karti bhi hai toh kya dikkat hai kisiko? Mujhe samajh nahi aata (If they are a couple and even if she has done it, what problem does anyone have? I don't understand)," he added.
Mutual Respect and Career Context
The public defense reflects a long standing camaraderie between the two senior international cricketers. Notably, when Shami was subjected to hostile social media harassment following an international fixture against Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli publicly stood by his teammate and condemned the online hostility.
Kohli, who compiled 144 runs across three One Day International matches against England at an average of 48.00 including two half centuries, is slated to return to national duties during India's upcoming bilateral assignment against the West Indies starting late September.
Concurrently, Shami continues his effort to secure an international recall. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently signaled the selection panel's approach to pace management by evaluating rotation candidates such as Auqib Nabi during Jasprit Bumrah's rest period, while Shami maintains his physical conditioning following strong domestic displays in red ball and white ball tournaments.
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