Who is Ashirvad Sooryavanshi? Vaibhav's 10-year-old brother scores century, father sends all IPL teams a hint, 'Isse bhi 2 saal me taiyaar kr denge'

Ashirvad Sooryavanshi is the 10-year-old younger brother of Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While Vaibhav, 15, has already broken into the senior Indian national team, Aashirwad is now making headlines of his own after scoring his first century in a local practice match in Samastipur, Bihar.

Ashirvad Scores 103 in Samastipur Practice Match

Playing for Cricket Academy Tajpur, Aashirwad scored 103 runs off 87 balls, striking 20 fours and one six at a strike rate of 118.39. His attacking innings powered Cricket Academy Tajpur to a total of 234/4 in 29.5 overs. Shivam Raj contributed a supporting 52 runs off 75 balls. After completing his century, Aashirwad celebrated by removing his helmet, and photographs of the moment have since gone viral on social media.

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Brother Ujjwal Shares Proud Moment on Social Media

The news of Ashirvad's innings was first shared publicly by his elder brother Ujjwal Sooryavanshi through an Instagram story, where he posted a photo, video and scorecard of the knock along with a heart emoji. The post quickly attracted attention from cricket fans eager to follow the progress of the latest member of the Sooryavanshi family making waves in the sport.

Father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi Reacts to Milestone Knock

Father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi expressed his pride on Facebook following the innings.

"My younger son Ashirvad Sooryavanshi scored his first century in a practice match today. I request all of you to continue showering your love and blessings on Aashirwad," he wrote.

Sanjeev has previously stated his ambition of developing Aashirwad into an equally accomplished cricketer as Vaibhav within the next two years.

Earlier his father's interview went viral where he was heard saying 'Isko bhi do saal me taiyaar krdenge, ye thoda dulara hai sabka'.

Vaibhav too congratulated Ashirvad saying 'Congratulations Ashirvad'

Aashirwad Already Drawing Comparisons With Vaibhav

Currently undergoing cricket training in Bihar, Aashirwad is already noted for his aggressive and attacking batting style, drawing natural comparisons to his famous elder brother. His maiden century has only intensified interest in his development as a young cricketer.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heroics

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aashirwad's 15-year-old elder brother, is one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket right now. On June 6, he was selected for the Indian national team for the T20 series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, becoming the youngest cricketer ever selected for India at just 15 years and 71 days old.

Vaibhav Broke Records Before India Call-Up

In earning his maiden India selection, Vaibhav surpassed two historic milestones. Shafali Verma had previously been the youngest Indian international selection at 15 years and 220 days, while legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar received his first national call-up at 16 years and 194 days.

Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Season

Before his national team selection, Vaibhav enjoyed a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals. He finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs to win the Orange Cap and also collected the Most Valuable Player award, Emerging Player of the Year award, Super Striker award and the prize for hitting the most sixes in the competition. During the same season, he set a new record by scoring a century in just 36 balls.

Currently Touring Sri Lanka With India A

Vaibhav is currently on tour with the India A in Sri Lanka, where he has scored 58 runs across two matches so far. With Aashirwad now registering his first century at the age of 10, the Sooryavanshi family's remarkable cricketing story appears to be entering an exciting new chapter.

India's Squad for Ireland, England series

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

Indian cricket squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.