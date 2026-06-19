/Who is Akshara Gupta? Bihar's 15-year-old 'female Sooryavanshi' who smashed an unbeaten 306 from 126 balls

Following the rapid rise of young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, another teenage batting sensation from Bihar, Akshara Gupta, has entered the national spotlight. The young cricketer delivered a spectacular performance during a Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) Women's Under-19 One-Day Trophy match at the Sandis Compound Ground in Bhagalpur.
Gupta registered a phenomenal unbeaten 306 runs from just 126 deliveries. Displaying immense power-hitting, she maintained an exceptional strike rate of 242.86, hammering 55 boundaries and eight maximums. Her explosive innings saw her cross the 50-run mark in just 16 balls before accelerating to a century in only 34 deliveries. Throughout her historic stay at the crease, she batted for 233 minutes.
Bihar Captain Continues Rapid Rise Through Domestic Ranks
Hailing from Raxaul in the East Champaran district, the 15-year-old currently captains the Bihar Under-19 women's team. Her achievement establishes her as the first female cricketer from the state to feature across four distinct age categories in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tournaments within a two-year period, representing the Under-15, Under-19, Under-23, and senior women's teams in a single season.
BCA Officials Hail Akshara Gupta's Landmark Achievement
Applauding her display, Bihar Cricket Association President Harshvardhan said female cricketers from the region are consistently bringing pride to the state through their achievements. BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin also congratulated Gupta for her remarkable batting feat.
Gupta was subsequently honoured by the state cricket body following her team's victory in the final of the Bihar Senior ODI Trophy Plate Group.
How Akshara Gupta's Triple Century Compares to National Records
While Gupta's unbeaten 306 is the highest individual score in Bihar women's one-day cricket history, the overall record in Indian women's domestic youth cricket belongs to Mumbai's Ira Jadhav.
Jadhav scored an unbeaten 346, including 42 fours and 16 sixes, against Meghalaya during a BCCI Women's Under-19 One-Day Tournament match at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.
Bihar's New Generation of Cricket Talent Takes Centre Stage
Gupta is part of a broader wave of teenage success stories emerging from Bihar. Recently, fellow 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Tajpur, Samastipur, gained national attention following his selection for the senior Indian team.
The youngest debutant in Indian Premier League history is currently participating in a tri-nation tournament in Sri Lanka and is scheduled to join India's T20I tour of Ireland from June 26 before travelling to England.
Calls Grow for a Bihar IPL Franchise
The collective impact of Bihar's cricketers during IPL 2026—including Patna-born Ishan Kishan, Samastipur's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Gopalganj's Sakib Hussain—has reignited calls for a dedicated IPL franchise representing the state.
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, a Bihar native, voiced his support on X, saying, "Now the time has come for the talent of our soil to be seen on the field."
Questioning Bihar's absence from the IPL, he added, "Don't you think there should be a team for incredible Bihar, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders?"
Reflecting on the achievements of Bihar's cricketers and the need for better infrastructure, Agarwal emphasised his vision of creating world-class facilities within the state to help future generations realise their potential.
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