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Who is Akshara Gupta? Bihar's 15-year-old 'female Sooryavanshi' who smashed an unbeaten 306 from 126 balls

Following the rapid rise of young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, another teenage batting sensation from Bihar, Akshara Gupta, has entered the national spotlight.

Reported By:Varul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Who is Akshara Gupta? Bihar's 15-year-old 'female Sooryavanshi' who smashed an unbeaten 306 from 126 balls
Image Credit: Credits - X (File Photo)

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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

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