/Who is Akshara Gupta? Bihar's 15-year-old 'female Sooryavanshi' who smashed an unbeaten 306 from 126 balls

Hailing from Raxaul in the East Champaran district, the 15-year-old currently captains the Bihar Under-19 women's team. Her achievement establishes her as the first female cricketer from the state to feature across four distinct age categories in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tournaments within a two-year period, representing the Under-15, Under-19, Under-23, and senior women's teams in a single season.