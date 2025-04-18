Who is Anaya Bangar? Cricketer Who Made SHOCKING Revelation About Indian Players Post Gender Change

Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has made a shocking revelation about the Indian cricket system. Anaya alleged that several cricketers harassed her by sending unsolicited nude photographs after she came out as a transgender woman.

Anaya, who has openly discussed her journey since undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to transition genders, shed light on the difficulties she has faced - within the cricketing fraternity itself.

In a latest interview, Anaya, alleged that she had faced harassment since coming out as a trans woman.

"I played with some well known cricketers now like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well known figure. Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity," Anaya told Lallantop.

"There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of them," she added.

The young cricketer also claimed that one person used to allegedly curse at her publicly and then would ask for her pictures. She further alleged that a veteran cricketer had asked her to sleep with him.

"The person used to give gaalis in front of everybody. The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos. There was another instance, when I was in India, I told a puraane (veteran) cricketer about my situation. He told me let's go in the car, I want to sleep with you," she said.

Here's All You Need To Know About Anaya Bangar

Anaya Bangar is the child of Sanjay Bangar, a former Indian cricketer, coach and commentator. She underwent the life-changing, gender-affirming surgery and is now identified as Anaya.

The 23-year-old Bangar, who originally hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra, currently lives in Manchester, UK. She previously represented Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket. She has also played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.

Apart from being a cricketer, Anaya is a social media influencer as well. She is very active on Instagram, always keeping her followers updated.