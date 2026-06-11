Who Is Anvay Dravid? Rahul Dravid's son earns India U-19 call-up for Sri Lanka series

Former India captain Rahul Dravid's younger son, Anvay Dravid has taken another significant step in his cricket journey after being named in India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper-batter has been included in the one-day squad as India begin preparations for the next Under-19 World Cup cycle.

The BCCI's Junior Cricket Committee on Thursday announced the squads for the Sri Lanka tour, which will feature three one-day matches and two multi-day fixtures starting July 4.

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While the Dravid surname naturally attracts attention, Anvya's selection comes on the back of consistent performances in age-group cricket and his growing reputation as a promising wicketkeeper-batter.

Anvay Dravid gets another opportunity in India colours

At just 17 years and 45 days old, Anvay remains eligible for multiple Under-19 cycles, making him a key prospect for India's youth setup moving forward.

This is not his first exposure to the national age-group structure. He was previously part of India's Under-19 setup during the build-up to the last World Cup cycle and made his youth international debut against Afghanistan. However, opportunities were limited, and he featured in only a handful of matches.

With a fresh World Cup cycle now underway, the Sri Lanka tour presents another chance for the youngster to strengthen his case for future ICC events.

Strong domestic performances boost selection chances

Anvay impressed in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he captained Karnataka to the quarterfinals. The right-handed batter scored 220 runs in six matches, including an unbeaten 82 and a 63-run knock. His standout innings came against Himachal Pradesh, where he guided Karnataka to a successful chase of 236 with a composed 82 not out off 93 deliveries.

His performances in domestic age-group cricket played an important role in earning another India Under-19 call-up.

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New cycle begins for India's future stars

The Junior Cricket Committee has entrusted Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan with captaincy duties for both the one-day and multi-day squads, while Lakshya Raichandani has been named vice-captain.

The tour is expected to serve as an important platform for identifying players who could form the core of India's Under-19 World Cup plans in the coming years.

Interestingly, Anvay's elder brother Samit Dravid was also selected in India's Under-19 squad for a bilateral series against Australia in 2024 but missed the assignment due to injury.

India U-19 one-day squad for Sri Lanka tour

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Captain), Lakshya Raichandani (Vice-Captain), Sagar Virk, Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva and Ishan Sood.