Who Is Ashok Sharma? Gujarat Titans pacer clocks record 154.2 kmph, fastest ball of IPL 2026; know about his struggle, background and more

In a thrilling moment during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 clash, young pacer Ashok Sharma on Saturday unleashed a fiery 154.2 kmph yorker, the fastest delivery of the IPL 2026 season so far.

The record-breaking moment occurred during the final ball of the 16th over against Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Charging in to wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, Ashok unleashed a searing yorker that surpassed the previous season's best of 150.9 kmph set by LSG pacer Anrich Nortje.



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A Rapid Rise In Just His Second IPL Game

Playing only his second IPL match, Ashok Sharma, the 23-year-old right-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan has quickly turned heads. He made his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans earlier in the season against Punjab Kings, where he started with a blistering 149.7 kmph delivery on his very first ball.

Despite an expensive start in that game (conceding runs but picking up the wicket of Marco Jansen with a clever back-of-the-hand slower ball), captain Shubman Gill praised him as someone who would become "very valuable" with more experience.

Notably, Sharma consistently operates in the high 140s and has shown the ability to touch 150+ kmph regularly. He describes himself as a "hard-length bowler" who can swing the ball both ways while maintaining accuracy. His high-arm action adds extra skid and surprise for batters.

Who Is Ashok Sharma?

At just 23 years old, Ashok Sharma’s journey from a small village near Jaipur to the pinnacle of T20 cricket is a story of raw talent and familial sacrifice.

Background: Hailing from a farming family in Rampur, Rajasthan, Ashok was inspired by his elder brother, Akshay Sharma. Akshay recognized Ashok's natural gift for speed and sacrificed his own cricketing dreams to support his younger brother's career.

Early Career: Ashok first entered the IPL ecosystem in 2022 with Kolkata Knight Riders (signed for Rs 55 lakh). Although he did not feature in a match that season, the experience of being part of an IPL setup helped him develop his skills further. He later returned to the Rajasthan setup in 2025 for Rs 30 lakh.

He came to limelight during the 2023 Rajasthan Premier League, where he impressed with his wicket-taking ability and composure under pressure. His adaptability across different pitch conditions and knack for picking up crucial breakthroughs made him a standout performer in the tournament.

The Breakthrough: After a stint as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals, he dominated the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Another IPL Contract: Recognising his potential from earlier trials and performances, Gujarat Titans secured Ashok Sharma with a winning bid of ₹90 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction.

Notably, his journey wasn't always smooth. He once nearly quit cricket but revived his career after a chance talent hunt, where he clocked 140 kmph on the spot despite arriving late. That led to guidance from coaches and exposure that helped him hit consistent 150 kmph speeds.

What Makes Ashok Sharma Special?

Raw Pace: One of the few genuine Indian fast bowlers capable of 150+ kmph in the current circuit.

Variations: Mixes searing yorkers and bouncers with slower balls (including back-of-the-hand).

Swing and Control: Praised for swinging the new ball both ways and hitting hard lengths.

Learning Curve: Sharing the dressing room with experienced pacers like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada offers him a perfect platform to grow.

In the GT vs RR match, Sharma's spell added excitement to what has been a high-scoring IPL 2026 so far. His ability to crank up the speed even in the middle overs highlights his potential as a death-over specialist or new-ball attacker.

What's Next For Ashok Sharma?

At just 23 and in only his second IPL appearance, Ashok Sharma represents the exciting next wave of Indian fast bowling.

Gujarat Titans' investment and Shubman Gill's confidence suggest big things ahead. If he refines his consistency and builds on this early pace show, he could soon become a member of India's white-ball team.

With more matches and experience, expect Ashok Sharma to push the speed gun even further and trouble top batters across the league.