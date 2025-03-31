Who is Ashwani Kumar? Left-Arm Pacer Who Destroyed KKR On Dream IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians

Ashwani Kumar, a 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Punjab, made a sensational debut in the 12th match of IPL 2025, where Mumbai Indians faced Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, Monday.

Born in Mohali, Ashwani gained recognition for his standout performances in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament. He made his debut in domestic cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022, representing Punjab.

With two first-class matches and four List A games under his belt, he has built a reputation as a bowler with impressive variations. His remarkable IPL debut, however, truly showcased his talent and left the cricketing world in awe.

Drafted into the Mumbai Indians' Playing XI in place of Satyanarayana Raju, Ashwani seized the opportunity in style. He struck with his very first ball, dismissing KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, an unforgettable moment for any debutant.

His dominance continued as he claimed two more wickets in his next over, sending Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey back to the pavilion.

Saving his best for the final over, Ashwani rattled the stumps of the explosive Andre Russell, securing his fourth wicket of the match. His brilliant spell played a crucial role in dismantling KKR’s batting lineup.

With his dream bowling spell, Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian to get a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut match. Ashwani Kumar’s dream debut was a defining moment in the match, making him a rising star to watch in IPL 2025.

Not only Ashwani, almost all Mumbai Indians’ bowlers produced a collective masterclass. Trent Boult struck in the very first over, setting the tone, while Deepak Chahar removed Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer.

Other MI bowlers Hardik Pandya, Vignesh Puthur, and Mitchell Santner also chipped in with a wicket each, wrapping up KKR’s innings for a mere 116 runs.

Mumbai Indians need 117 runs to win and add 2 crucial points in the points table after two consecutive losses against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season