Who is Asif Afridi? 38-Year-Old Left-Arm Spinner Makes Test Debut For Pakistan Against South Africa

PAK vs SA 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat first in the second and final Test of the series against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20. With the series on the line, both teams made strategic changes to their playing XIs to adapt to the pitch conditions.

Asif Afridi Earns Maiden Test Cap at 38

Pakistan handed a debut to left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, who replaced pacer Hasan Ali in the playing XI. Afridi, 38, is a seasoned domestic campaigner from Peshawar, known for his control and ability to exploit turning tracks. This match marks his long-awaited Test debut after years of consistent performances in Pakistan’s domestic circuit.

Afridi made his first-class debut in 2009 and returned to competitive cricket in 2015 after a brief hiatus. Since then, he has built a reputation as a reliable spinner. Over 57 first-class matches, Afridi has taken 198 wickets in 95 innings at an impressive average of 25.49 with an economy rate of 2.92.

With the bat, he has scored 1,630 runs in 94 innings, including one century, proving his worth as a capable lower-order contributor. His wealth of experience and steady temperament make him a valuable addition to Pakistan’s spin department in Rawalpindi’s spin-friendly conditions.

Why Hasan Ali Was Dropped

Captain Shan Masood confirmed only one change to the Pakistan lineup, with Hasan Ali making way for Asif Afridi. The decision, though not officially explained, appears tactical. Hasan Ali, 31, went wicketless in the opening Test at Lahore and struggled to make an impact with the ball.

With the Rawalpindi surface expected to assist spinners more as the game progresses, the team management opted for an additional slow-bowling option. Afridi’s inclusion strengthens Pakistan’s spin attack alongside Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, giving the team more variety and control.

Historic Debut for Asif Afridi

At 38 years and 299 days, Asif Afridi becomes one of the oldest players to debut for Pakistan in Test cricket. He is the second-oldest Pakistani Test debutant, or third if Amir Elahi who debuted for India before playing for Pakistan is counted. His debut adds a remarkable chapter to Pakistan’s history of late bloomers making an impact at the international level.

South Africa’s Changes for the 2nd Test

South Africa, on the other hand, made two changes to their side, including the return of Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test due to injury. The Proteas are expected to field a more balanced attack in Rawalpindi, with both spin and pace options ready to challenge Pakistan’s batting lineup.

All Eyes on the Rawalpindi Pitch

The Rawalpindi surface has traditionally offered assistance to both seamers and spinners, but this time, Pakistan’s decision to include an extra spinner suggests the pitch might favor turn. With Pakistan leading 1-0 in the series and aiming to consolidate their position in the World Test Championship standings, all eyes will be on Asif Afridi to make an impact on debut.