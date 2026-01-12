In a surprising move, the BCCI has called up Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Ayush Badoni to the Indian squad for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. The 26-year-old Badoni replaces spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against New Zealand due to a rib injury.

Badoni is set to join the India squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI, which is set to be played on Wednesday, January 14. This is a significant milestone for the uncapped (in internationals) player, rewarding his domestic consistency and IPL performances.

Here is everything you need to know about Ayush Badoni, India’s newest call-up and the circumstances surrounding his selection.



The Injury: Why Washington Sundar is Out

Washington Sundar's unfortunate run with injuries continues. During the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11, 2026, Sundar experienced acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling.

Despite the pain, Sundar showed immense grit by coming out to bat at No. 8 to help India secure a four-wicket victory. However, following medical assessments and scans, the BCCI medical team ruled him out of the remaining two ODIs in Rajkot and Indore to prevent further aggravation.

Who is Ayush Badoni?

Ayush Badoni is a versatile right-handed batter and off-break bowler from Delhi. Known for his "360-degree" hitting ability and calm temperament under pressure, Badoni has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and the IPL.

The LSG Connection And Gautam Gambhir’s Faith

Notably, Ayush Badoni rose to fame during the IPL 2022 mega auction when Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He became an instant sensation by scoring a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans.

Mentor’s Protege: Current India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir was the mentor at LSG when Badoni was discovered. Gambhir has long been a vocal supporter of Badoni’s "finishing" capabilities and utility as a part-time spinner.

IPL Retention: Badoni value was cemented when LSG retained him for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

In his IPL career, he has played around 56 matches so far, scoring 963 runs at a strike rate of 138.56, including some notable cameos, and has taken a few wickets.

Domestic Dominance

Interestingly, Ayush Badoni isn't just a T20 specialist. He has shown remarkable growth in longer formats as well.

Ranji Trophy: Ayush has smashed a double century against Jharkhand and has been captaining the Delhi side as well.

Delhi Premier League (DPL): In 2024, Badoni made headlines globally by smashing 19 sixes in a single T20 innings, scoring 165 off just 55 balls.

List A Stats: In 27 matches, he has scored 693 runs (including a century) and taken 18 wickets, proving his worth as a genuine utility player.

Why Badoni? The Tactical Fit

The current team management under Gautam Gambhir has been very keen on grooming "multi-dimensional" players. Ayush Badoni fits the profile of a modern-day cricketer who can finish innings and also gives a bowling option.

Badoni has had experience of batting at No. 6 and No. 7, positions India is looking to strengthen. The Delhi cricketer has the ability to find gaps and play unconventional shots in the death overs. On the other hand, his off-spin has also improved significantly.

India's updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni