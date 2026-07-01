England Test captain Ben Stokes is universally celebrated as one of the most phenomenal all round cricketers of his generation. While his match winning exploits on the field have captured global headlines, his spectacular international career reached a sudden conclusion on Sunday. Stokes stunned the cricketing world by announcing his immediate retirement from all international cricket at the conclusion of the ongoing Test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
Amidst a tumultuous final few weeks, which included a nightclub altercation with a Saracens rugby player alongside teammate Gus Atkinson and a subsequent one match suspension, Stokes returned to lead his country one final time. Mid way through Day 4, he revealed his decision to his teammates before explaining the immense physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion that led to his departure.
Throughout this dramatic final chapter and his entire decade long journey, the primary pillar of stability in his life has been his wife, Clare Stokes. Behind the global icon is a deep partnership built on privacy, mutual resilience, and family devotion.
Here is an intimate look into the life of Clare Stokes and her enduring relationship with the England cricket legend.
Who Is Ben Stokes’ Wife? Everything About Clare Ratcliffe
Ben Stokes is married to Clare Stokes, whose maiden name is Clare Ratcliffe. Before her name became familiar to cricket enthusiasts globally, Clare worked professionally as a primary school teacher.
Unlike many spouses of elite international athletes, Clare has consciously chosen to maintain a very low public profile. She prioritizes her family life over media attention, rarely seeking the spotlight. While she occasionally stands by Ben's side during official award ceremonies, major cricket celebrations, and various charity events, she largely avoids media scrutiny. This distinct preference for privacy has garnered immense respect from cricket supporters and the international sports community alike.
How They Met and When Love Blossomed
The romance between Ben and Clare blossomed over a decade ago. The couple shared a deeply committed seven year relationship before deciding to take the next step into marriage.
They officially tied the knot on October 14, 2017. Their wedding ceremony took place at the historic St Mary’s Church in East Brent, Somerset. The celebration was attended by close friends, family members, and numerous prominent personalities from the international cricket fraternity who gathered to witness this major milestone in the couple's lives. Photos from their wedding day quickly circulated among fans, capturing one of the most joyous personal moments in the all rounder's life.
Their Family Life and Meaningful Tributes
Ben and Clare Stokes are the proud parents of two children:
A son named Layton
A daughter named Libby
Despite the incredibly demanding nature of an international cricket schedule, both Ben and Clare have worked tirelessly to cultivate a grounded and stable home environment for their children. Whenever the schedule permitted, the family united at major cricketing events, with Clare and the children frequently cheering Ben on from the stadium stands during high pressure fixtures. Away from the sport, family remains the absolute center of Stokes' universe.
This devotion is permanently etched onto the cricketer's skin. One of his most prominent and recognizable tattoos features the names of Clare, Layton, and Libby, serving as a constant symbol of their importance. For Stokes, his family represents much more than a support network; they are his core motivation. The tattoo acts as a lifelong reminder of his inner circle, no matter where his sporting journeys took him across the globe.
Standing Beside Him Through Every Career Challenge
The world of elite professional sport carries immense pressure, and Ben Stokes has navigated both legendary triumphs and severe personal and professional hardships. Through every single phase, Clare has acted as his rock. Whether he was celebrating historic wins, recovering from intense physical injuries, or enduring difficult periods of public scrutiny, Clare provided a safe haven of stability away from the boundary ropes.
Stokes has consistently credited his family’s unwavering backing for keeping him grounded. Their bond has evolved into one of the most highly admired and respected relationships in British sport.
In 2026, as the emotional weight of elite cricket escalated, Clare became his ultimate confidante. Stokes confided in her deeply while evaluating his future in the international arena, proving that her guidance was instrumental in helping him process the rigorous emotional and physical demands of the game.
The Ultimate Confidante: Inside Stokes' Retirement Decision
The grueling nature of captaincy and recent off field controversies ultimately led Stokes to realize that his time at the top had reached its natural end. Speaking openly to Sky Sports at stumps on Sunday, Stokes shared the exact words he used when discussing his exhaustion with his wife before finalizing his retirement.
“Over the last five or six weeks, it felt like something else I had to try and overcome. I feel like I’ve been pretty good at that throughout my career at overcoming on field and off field disappointment. But the emotional side of this since Australia… the way I described it to my wife is that I don’t actually think I have any more fight left in me to get over this, to be honest,” he revealed.
Despite the heavy emotional toll of the final weeks, Stokes expressed complete peace with his legendary achievements.
“I’m pretty happy and content with everything I’ve managed to do,” he said. “I’ve captained, I’m an Ashes winner, I’ve won a 50 over World Cup and a T20 World Cup. I’ve also had the opportunity to captain the team and play alongside some of the best players to have played the game.”
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